Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

Delhi Capitals remained at the top of the Women's Premier League 2024 points table despite losing the match against UP Warriorz on Friday at Aru Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. UP Warriorz snatched at the win from the jaws of defeat as Delhi lost last six wickets for just 13 runs. UP beat Delhi by 1 run in one of the greatest match of Women's Premier League. With the win, UP kept their playoffs hopes alive.





Women's Premier League 2024 highest wicket-taker Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 2024-2024 4 4 96 16 - 95 10 3/21 9.5 5.93 9.6 - RP Yadav (DC-W) 2024-2024 6 6 108 18 - 116 10 4/20 11.6 6.44 10.8 1 M Kapp (DC-W) 2024-2024 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 - S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 165 27.3 - 169 8 3/20 21.12 6.14 20.62 - DB Sharma (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 156 26 - 195 8 4/19 24.37 7.5 19.5 1 With only one game in hand, UP now have to win their remaining one match and hope Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost their remaining two matches.

