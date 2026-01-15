Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season has started to pick up pace as the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number eight of the season today at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians started their season with a close loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have since secured dominant wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) to put themselves at the top of the points table, making them favourites against the UPW side.

ALSO READ: U19 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Playing 11, match timings, live streaming However, despite their form, MI will have their task cut out when they face UPW as they will be up against skipper Meg Lanning, who over the last three seasons has managed to keep the upper hand over MI in the group stages. But will Lanning and her side finally get their WPL 2026 campaign on track against MI? Only time will tell.

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Playing 11 Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud MI vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 7

MI won: 5

UPW won: 2

No result: 0 WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Full squads MI full squad for WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque

UPW full squad for WPL 2026: [Squad details not provided in original]

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be played? The MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 15. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW? The WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW in India? The live telecast of the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.