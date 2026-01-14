Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh cricket row: Players vow to withdraw unless Najmul Islam resigns

Bangladesh cricket row: Players vow to withdraw unless Najmul Islam resigns

The controversy comes just days before two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches scheduled for January 15, adding further tension to the ongoing dispute.

Bangladesh cricket team
Bangladesh cricket team
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Bangladesh's cricketers have taken a firm stand, threatening to boycott all forms of cricket unless Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam resigns. This comes in response to comments made by Islam, which many cricketers found disparaging. The announcement was made by Mohammad Mithun, the president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), shortly after Islam's remarks to the media.
 
Upcoming BPL Matches Amid Tension
 
The controversy comes just days before two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches scheduled for January 15, adding further tension to the ongoing dispute.
 
BCB Distances Itself from Islam's Comments
 
In the wake of Islam's comments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a statement distancing itself from his remarks. The BCB expressed regret for any statements that could be seen as inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. The board clarified that such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official stance of the BCB and do not align with the expected conduct from individuals in positions of responsibility within the organization. 
 
BCB's Official Stance
 
The Board reaffirmed its position that any remarks made outside the BCB's official channels are personal opinions and should not be considered as representing the views or policies of the Board. "The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement made by any director or Board member unless formally issued through the Board's designated spokesperson or Media & Communications Department," the statement read.
 
Disciplinary Action and Player Support
 
The BCB further stated that it would take appropriate disciplinary measures against anyone whose comments or behavior disrespects cricketers or tarnishes the reputation of Bangladesh cricket. The Board emphasized its unwavering support and respect for all cricketers, both past and present, who have represented Bangladesh with pride. It reiterated that the welfare and well-being of players remain a top priority.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC head-to-head record over the years

From Skatepark to WPL ground: The story of MI's young batter G Kamalini

ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story