Women's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa full schedule, live time streaming

The South African women’s cricket team, after losing to Australia in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on their home ground, will look to rectify their mistakes and secure their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in UAE. South Africa will start their campaign against the 2016 champions, West Indies, on Friday, October 4.
The two-time semi-finalists and one-time runners-up, South Africa, will have a strong squad to support their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title, with Laura Wolvaardt leading the pack and players like Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, and Sune Luus available for their services. In terms of their win-loss record at the competition, the Proteas have won 14 of the 33 matches with a winning percentage of 42.42, which is the sixth-best overall, behind Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and India.
South Africa full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
|South Africa full fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|October 4, Friday
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30
|Dubai
|October 7, Monday
|England vs South Africa
|19:30
|Sharjah
|October 9, Wednesday
|South Africa vs Scotland
|15:30
|Dubai
|October 12, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|19:30
|Dubai
South Africa to face two former champions
South Africa will be featuring in Group B alongside hosts Bangladesh, former champions West Indies and England and the debutante Scotalnd.
South Africa’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
|Editions
|Position
|2009
|Group Stage
|2010
|Group Stage
|2012
|Group Stage
|2014
|Semifinals
|2016
|Group Stage
|2018
|Group Stage
|2020
|Semifinals
|2023
|Runners-up
South Africa squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of South Africa
When will South Africa play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?
South Africa will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against West Indies on Friday, October 4.
Where to watch live telecast of South Africa matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of South Africa matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of South Africa will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.