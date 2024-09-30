Women's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa full schedule, live time streaming





Check latest news realated to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 The South African women’s cricket team, after losing to Australia in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on their home ground, will look to rectify their mistakes and secure their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in UAE. South Africa will start their campaign against the 2016 champions, West Indies, on Friday, October 4. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The two-time semi-finalists and one-time runners-up, South Africa, will have a strong squad to support their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title, with Laura Wolvaardt leading the pack and players like Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, and Sune Luus available for their services. In terms of their win-loss record at the competition, the Proteas have won 14 of the 33 matches with a winning percentage of 42.42, which is the sixth-best overall, behind Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and India.

South Africa full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

More From This Section

South Africa full fixtures Date Match Time Venue October 4, Friday South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai October 7, Monday England vs South Africa 19:30 Sharjah October 9, Wednesday South Africa vs Scotland 15:30 Dubai October 12, Saturday Bangladesh vs South Africa 19:30 Dubai

South Africa to face two former champions South Africa will be featuring in Group B alongside hosts Bangladesh, former champions West Indies and England and the debutante Scotalnd.

South Africa’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Editions Position 2009 Group Stage 2010 Group Stage 2012 Group Stage 2014 Semifinals 2016 Group Stage 2018 Group Stage 2020 Semifinals 2023 Runners-up



South Africa squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of South Africa

When will South Africa play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?

South Africa will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against West Indies on Friday, October 4.

Where to watch live telecast of South Africa matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of South Africa matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of South Africa will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.