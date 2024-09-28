ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh full squad and schedule

Bangladesh women's cricket team will start their campaign against Scotland on Thursday, October 3, in Sharjah, UAE in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but the ICC decided to shift the venue to the UAE, keeping the civil unrest in the country in mind.





Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule So far, in the 20 matches they have played in ICC Women's t2since their debut in 2014, Bangladesh women's team have only managed to win two matches, with a winning percentage of 9.52 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, they will hope to cross the threshold of the group stage for the first time under the leadership of skipper Nigar Sultana Joty.

Bangladesh full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Date Match Time Venue October 3, Thursday Bangladesh vs Scotland 15:30:00 Sharjah October 5, Saturday Bangladesh vs England 15:30:00 Sharjah October 10, Thursday Bangladesh vs West Indies 19:30:00 Sharjah October 12, Saturday Bangladesh vs South Africa 19:30:00 Dubai

Bangladesh to face two former champions in group stage

Bangladesh, who were drafted into Group B, will be facing two former champions in the form of the West Indies and England, along with the previous edition’s runners-up South Africa and debutant Scotland.

Bangladesh’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Edition Result 2009 DNP 2010 DNP 2012 DNP 2014 Group Stage 2016 Group Stage 2020 Group Stage 2023 Group Stage



Bangladesh squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live streaming and telecast details of Bangladesh

When will Bangladesh play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Scotland on Thursday, October 3.

Where to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Bangladesh will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Bangladesh will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.