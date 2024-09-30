Laxman says Indian women's team's T20 WC preparations are very intense

Former India batter VVS Laxman said the hard yards Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates had put in a camp at the Centre of Excellence here will stand them in good stead in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. India will open their campaign in the ICC showpiece with a match against New Zealand on October 4 at Dubai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The kind of commitment, dedication and the intensity with which they practice and prepare is unmatched. I am very proud of the way they prepare," Laxman, head of BCCI Centre of Excellence, told a select media gathering.

Laxman detailed how the women cricketers went about their preparation for the big event.

"It was a productive camp and (women's team head coach) Amol (Muzumdar) had planned in such a manner that in the first phase of the camp he focused on the mental and physical aspects of the game.

"Then there was a break and when they came back, they focused on the skill and the tactical aspect of the game. It was not only restricted to nets but they also played five matches where Amol created different situations, different kinds of challenges for the players," he said.



Check latest news realated to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

On a general note, Laxman said women's cricket in India has seen a surge in recent years, and the Women's Premier League will take the game further forward.

More From This Section

"I think there is so much upside for women's cricket. I can say that through this role that was my first exposure working and seeing the young girls and the international women players work from close quarters.

"WPL is a great initiative. Just like the IPL helped Indian uncapped players to get fast-tracked into international cricket, I am sure the WPL will be a game-changer for women cricketers," he added.

Laxman said India Under-19 team winning the inaugural T20 World Cup last year in South Africa augurs well for the sport.

India had defeated England by seven wickets at Potchefstroom to bag the title on January 29, 2023.

"The girls didn't have exposure to T20 cricket because at Under-19 level, they didn't play T20 cricket at that time. For them, to go and win the inaugural World Cup was a phenomenal achievement," Laxman said.

"So, I think it augurs really well for Indian cricket when youngsters show that mental strength and resilience which will help them progress in their careers," he added.