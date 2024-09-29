Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scots, Lankans begin warm-up matches with wins

Ahead of the official start of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE on Thursday, October 3, teams began their campaign with warm-up matches from Saturday. The first two warm-up matches saw debutant Scotland taking on Pakistan, while Sri Lanka locked horns with hosts Bangladesh.



Scotland stun Pakistan



Kathryn and Sarah Bryce played pivotal roles in Scotland's victory over Pakistan in Dubai. Kathryn, the elder sister, took three wickets for 22 runs, including two consecutive wickets in her final over. Olivia Bell's crucial dismissal of Nida Dar for just four runs helped contain Pakistan. Despite steady contributions from Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail, who scored 27 and 30, respectively, and a late effort from captain Fatima Sana with 20 off 14 balls, Pakistan could only manage 132 for nine in 20 overs.In response, Scotland was in control, losing just one wicket by the 12th over. Saskia Horley fell just short of her fifty with 48, before Kathryn Bryce joined Sarah, who led the charge with an unbeaten 60 as Scotland reached their target with two overs to spare.