Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland full schedule, live timings, streaming

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland full schedule, live timings, streaming

Kathryn Bryce, who has played T20 tournaments across the globe in multiple leagues, will be seen leading the Scottish side in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign.

Scotland women's team
Scotland women’s team
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is going to be a historic moment for Scotland cricket, as it will be the first time their women’s team will feature in this competition. They will start their campaign with the opening match of the tournament against the hosts, Bangladesh, on Thursday, October 3.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Scotland women’s team made their international debut in 2001 and has featured in 59 T20 international matches ever since, winning 35, losing 23, with one match ending in no contest. With their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, they will become only the 12th team to feature in this competition.

Check latest news realated to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
 
Kathryn Bryce, who has played T20 tournaments across the globe in multiple leagues, will be seen leading the Scottish side in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign.
 

More From This Section

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How teams qualified for the global event

How to buy match tickets for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE

All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 venues in UAE

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka announces their squad, Ranaweera included

Indian players focusing on mental strength ahead of T20 WC: Harmanpreet

Scotland full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
 
Scotland full fixtures
Date Match Time Venue
October 3, Thursday Bangladesh vs Scotland 15:30 Sharjah
October 6, Sunday West Indies vs Scotland 19:30 Dubai
October 9, Wednesday South Africa vs Scotland 15:30 Dubai
October 13, Sunday England vs Scotland 15:30 Sharjah

Scotland in Group B
 
Scotland will be playing their debut season in Group B alongside hosts Bangladesh, former champions West Indies and England, and the 2023 runners-up South Africa.

Check ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
 
Scotland’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
Editions Position
2009 DNP
2010 DNP
2012 DNP
2014 DNP
2016 DNP
2018 DNP
2020 DNP
2023 DNP
2024 Qualified
 
Scotland squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of Scotland

When will Scotland play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?
 
Scotland will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 3.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Scotland matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
 
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Scotland will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Scotland matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
 
The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Scotland will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh full squad and schedule

IND front-runners in UAE conditions, but don't underestimate AUS: Jonassen

We will have a more aggressive approach in T20 WC: Pakistan skipper Fatima

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, live time and streaming

We will draw inspiration from men's team T20 WC triumph: Deepti Sharma

Topics :ICC T20 World CupWomen's T20

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story