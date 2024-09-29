Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland full schedule, live timings, streaming

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is going to be a historic moment for Scotland cricket, as it will be the first time their women’s team will feature in this competition. They will start their campaign with the opening match of the tournament against the hosts, Bangladesh, on Thursday, October 3. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Check latest news realated to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Scotland women’s team made their international debut in 2001 and has featured in 59 T20 international matches ever since, winning 35, losing 23, with one match ending in no contest. With their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, they will become only the 12th team to feature in this competition.

Kathryn Bryce, who has played T20 tournaments across the globe in multiple leagues, will be seen leading the Scottish side in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign.

Scotland full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Scotland full fixtures Date Match Time Venue October 3, Thursday Bangladesh vs Scotland 15:30 Sharjah October 6, Sunday West Indies vs Scotland 19:30 Dubai October 9, Wednesday South Africa vs Scotland 15:30 Dubai October 13, Sunday England vs Scotland 15:30 Sharjah



Scotland in Group B





Check ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Scotland will be playing their debut season in Group B alongside hosts Bangladesh, former champions West Indies and England, and the 2023 runners-up South Africa.

Scotland’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Editions Position 2009 DNP 2010 DNP 2012 DNP 2014 DNP 2016 DNP 2018 DNP 2020 DNP 2023 DNP 2024 Qualified

Scotland squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of Scotland

Scotland will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 3.

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Scotland will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Scotland will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.