World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

Ahead of the India vs England clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Three Lions batting coach said that Sunday's match will be a good preparation for IND vs ENG Tests in January 2024

Anish Kumar Lucknow
England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hints India vs England World Cup match on October 29 is the best way to prepare for Test series in January-March 2024 given Lucknow wicket could be low and slow. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Lucknow's Ekana Stadium is all set to host India's sixth game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men In Blue would look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with England on Sunday (October 29). The defending champions are all but out of the semifinal race after losing three of their previous four encounters in the quadrennial event, barring some mathematical equations which could confirm their place in the last four if they manage to win the remaining four matches.

However, a spot in the semifinal is not in England's mind as they set to lock horns with India in Lucknow. In the pre-match press conference, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said the Lucknow pitch could be low and slow, which could be a good preparation for batters for the Test series in the coming months.

"I don't think we're necessarily thinking about the competition as such (on semifinal spot). Mathematically, it's still possible. But, it's very tough," Trescothick said.

 "I haven't looked at the pitch out there so it might turn it might be slow but it'd be good preparation for some of the guys from back in January for the Test matches probably," he added.

India and England will lock horns in the five-match Test series, starting January 25, 2024. The venues for the five Test matches are Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.


India vs England Test series 2024 full schedule, match timing and venues

Date Match Details Time (IST) Venue
Jan 25-29 1st Test 09:30 AM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Feb 2-6 2nd Test 09:30 AM Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Feb 15-19 3rd Test 09:30 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Feb 23-27 4th Test 09:30 AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
March 7-11 5th Test 09:30 AM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023ICC World Cupcricket world cupIndia vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia-England test seriesLucknow

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

