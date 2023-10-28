World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
|Date
|Match Details
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jan 25-29
|1st Test
|09:30 AM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Feb 2-6
|2nd Test
|09:30 AM
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Feb 15-19
|3rd Test
|09:30 AM
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|Feb 23-27
|4th Test
|09:30 AM
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|March 7-11
|5th Test
|09:30 AM
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala