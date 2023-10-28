World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024





Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Lucknow's Ekana Stadium is all set to host India's sixth game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men In Blue would look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with England on Sunday (October 29). The defending champions are all but out of the semifinal race after losing three of their previous four encounters in the quadrennial event, barring some mathematical equations which could confirm their place in the last four if they manage to win the remaining four matches.

However, a spot in the semifinal is not in England's mind as they set to lock horns with India in Lucknow. In the pre-match press conference, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said the Lucknow pitch could be low and slow, which could be a good preparation for batters for the Test series in the coming months.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here "I don't think we're necessarily thinking about the competition as such (on semifinal spot). Mathematically, it's still possible. But, it's very tough," Trescothick said.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here "I haven't looked at the pitch out there so it might turn it might be slow but it'd be good preparation for some of the guys from back in January for the Test matches probably," he added.





ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Pace or spin-friendly - Here's how Lucknow pitch could behave India and England will lock horns in the five-match Test series, starting January 25, 2024. The venues for the five Test matches are Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

India vs England Test series 2024 full schedule, match timing and venues