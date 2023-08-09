Home / Cricket / News / World Cup: India vs Pakistan moved to October 14; 8 other games rescheduled

World Cup: India vs Pakistan moved to October 14; 8 other games rescheduled

ICC has notified changes in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule with India vs Pakistan clash moved from October 15 to October 14, 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
As many as eight men's One Day International (ODI) World Cup matches, including the most awaited India vs Pakistan clash have been rescheduled by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC notified the changes on Wednesday, August 09, 2023. 

The India-Pakistan clash was scheduled for October 15, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will now be played on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This change has forced other games to be rescheduled. Teams such as England, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa will also have their matches rescheduled. 

England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi has been moved to Sunday, October 15, 2023. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka scheduled for Thursday, October 12 has now been moved back to Tuesday, October 10 in Hyderabad. 

Australia vs South Africa heavyweight clash has been moved back from Friday, October 13, 2023, to Thursday, October 12 in Lucknow.
Men's ODI World Cup Rescheduled matches
S No. Match Venue Rescheuled Date and Time Original Date and Time
         
1 India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 14, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST October 15, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
2 England vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi October 15, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST October 14, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
3 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad October 10, 2023 and 02:00 pmSIT October 12, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
4 Australia vs South Africa Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Staium, Lucknow October 12, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST October 13, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
5 New Zealnd vs Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 13, 2023 and 10:30 am IST October 14, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
6 England vs Bangladesh HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 14, 2023 and 10:30 am IST October 14, 2023 and 10:30 am IST
7 England vs Pakistan Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 11, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST November 11, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
8 Australia vs Bangladesh MCA Stadium, Pune November 11, 2023 and 10:30 am IST November 12, 2023 and 10:30 am IST
9 India vs Netherlands M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 12, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST November 11, 2023 and 02:00 pm IST
New Zealand vs Bangladesh clash, originally scheduled as a Day match on October 14, has now been made a day/night game and will be played on October 13. 

The day/night game from Tuesday, October 10, 2023, between Bangladesh and England has been now made a day match with a start at 10:30 am IST start.

In the later stages of the tournament, the double-header encounters of Sunday, 12 November have been moved a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November. The Australia vs Bangladesh clash in Pune will begin at 10:30 am while England vs Pakistan in Kolkata will be played from 02:00 pm IST onwards. 

And the last change has been made in the hosts’ last game scheduled against the Netherlands. It has now been shifted from November 11 to 12 and the venue remains the same as before- M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5, 2023, when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. 
First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

