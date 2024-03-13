Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE DC vs GG: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first
WPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE DC vs GG: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first

WPL 2024 today's match, DC W vs GG W LIVE CRICKET SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and decided to bat first

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
WPL 2024 Live Scricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants.

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
In today’s match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, Gujarat Giants (GG) skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last group stage encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 
Minu Mani was the only change in either team as she replaced Titas Sadhu in the Capitals playing 11. The Giants did not change their winning 11 from the last game. 
The Giants are already out of the playoff qualification race and the Capitals have a chance to finish at the top of the points table. If they win today, they can make it to the final of the WPL and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore would have to fight it out in the eliminator for the remaining berth in the final. 
WPL 2024 Latest Points Table 
TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Tied N/R Points NRR Series Form
DELHI CAPITALS 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918 L W W W W L W
MUMBAI INDIANS 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.024 W W L W L W W L
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.306 W W L L W L L W
UP WARRIORZ 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.371 L L W W L L W L
GUJARAT GIANTS 7 2 6 0 0 4 -0.873 L L L L L W L W
Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Playing 11
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
Gujarat Giants Playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head in WPL
The two teams played against each other thrice since the inaugural edition. Capitals lead 2-1 in a head-to-head tie at WPL. 
DC vs GG Head to Head in WPL 
Matched Played- 3
Delhi Capitals Won- 2
Gujarat Giants Won- 1
Squads
Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav  
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details
When does the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 begin?
Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 13.
What is the venue of the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024?
New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match. 
At what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in New Delhi?
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live toss will occur in New Delhi at 7:00 PM IST.
At what time will the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024 begin in New Delhi?
The live match time of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. 
How do you watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's PreGGer League 2024?
Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024  match in India for free.

7:24 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Pitch Report of the Feroz Shah Kotla

7:15 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Delhi Capitals playing 11 for tonight’s match

7:14 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Gujarat Giants playing 11 for tonight’s match

7:11 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Minu Mani the only change

7:10 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Giants win toss, opt to bat first

6:51 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: What to expect from the Capitals tonight?

6:29 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: What would Giants like to achieve today?

6:28 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Why is this game important for Capitals?

6:08 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Welcome to the live blog

7:24 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Pitch Report of the Feroz Shah Kotla

 
Even after a slight drizzle earlier in the evening, the skies remain clear at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The pitch for today’s game is a used wicket and therefore there was no doubt as to why the Giants chose to bat first after winning the toss. The boundaries are 55m and 56m on the square and 65m straight down the ground. 
 

7:15 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Delhi Capitals playing 11 for tonight's match

 
Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11
 
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
 

7:14 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Gujarat Giants playing 11 for tonight's match

 
Gujarat Giants Playing 11
 
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap
 

7:11 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Minu Mani the only change

 
Mainu Mani is the only change in the playing 11 of either of the two teams as the Capitals have brought in the girl from Kerala in place of Titas Sadhu. 
 

7:10 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Giants win toss, opt to bat first

 
Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and decided to bat first against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 
 

6:51 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: What to expect from the Capitals tonight?

 
Playing at home, the Capitals lost their only game against UP Warriorz and that too by just a single run. They would be looking to enjoy the occasion this time around as they do not have the pressure of a must-win game to go with. 
 

6:29 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: What would Giants like to achieve today?

 
Giants, who switched on in the second leg, could curse none, but themselves as they let Mumbai Indians get past them in one of the matches while defending 190. Had they won that, it would be been a different position in this match with them having a chance to qualify. But today, they will plate for pride and try and end the season on a high. 
 

6:28 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Why is this game important for Capitals?

 
This game is important because a win here could take the Delhi Capitals directly into the final. Even if they lose, but not by a very big margin, say by at least 48 runs or more, only then will they be toppled by the Mumbai Indians to the top of the points table. If not, the Capitals will make it to the final. 
 

6:08 PM

WPL LIVE SCORE DC vs GG: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match in the Women’s Premier League 2024 from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics :Women's Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsT20 cricketWomen cricket India

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

