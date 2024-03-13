Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WPL 2024: DC vs GG Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

WPL 2024 DC vs GG Playing 11: Delhi Capitals would be looking to finish the game with a win and qualify directly for the final by finishing at the top of the points table

womens premier league (wpl) 2024 todays match live cricket score delhi capitals vs gujarat giants. Photo: X

womens premier league (wpl) 2024 todays match live cricket score delhi capitals vs gujarat giants. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
In today’s match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will take on the Gujarat Giants in the last group stage encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 

The Giants are already out of the playoff qualification race and the Capitals have a chance to finish at the top of the points table. If they win today, they can make it to the final of the WPL and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore would have to fight it out in the eliminator for the remaining berth in the final. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

WPL 2024 Latest Points Table 

TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Tied N/R Points NRR Series Form
DELHI CAPITALS 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918 L W W W W L W
MUMBAI INDIANS 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.024 W W L W L W W L
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.306 W W L L W L L W
UP WARRIORZ 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.371 L L W W L L W L
GUJARAT GIANTS 7 2 6 0 0 4 -0.873 L L L L L W L W

Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, JeGGmah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head in WPL

The two teams played against each other thrice since the inaugural edition. Capitals lead 2-1 in a head-to-head tie at WPL. 

Also Read

WPL 2024 GG vs DC Highlights: Lanning, Radha star in big win for Capitals

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 GG vs UP Highlights: Deepti's 88 in vain as Giants stay alive

ICC Test bowlers rankings: Ashwin back at top, displaces another Indian

Dilliwalon mai aa gaya hoon: Watch Rishabh Pant announce IPL 2024 arrival

IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

IPL 2024: Kohli's aggression gives his team required intensity feels Kumble

Perry's all-round show helps RCB register first win over MI in WPL


DC vs GG Head to Head in WPL 

Matched Played- 3
Delhi Capitals Won- 2
Gujarat Giants Won- 1

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav
 
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 13.

What is the venue of the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match. 

At what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in New Delhi?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live toss will occur in New Delhi at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024 begin in New Delhi?

The live match time of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. 

How do you watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's PreGGer League 2024?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024  match in India for free.
Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals T20 cricket Women cricket India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon