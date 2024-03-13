WPL 2024: DC vs GG Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

In today’s match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will take on the Gujarat Giants in the last group stage encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Giants are already out of the playoff qualification race and the Capitals have a chance to finish at the top of the points table. If they win today, they can make it to the final of the WPL and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore would have to fight it out in the eliminator for the remaining berth in the final.

TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Tied N/R Points NRR Series Form DELHI CAPITALS 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918 L W W W W L W MUMBAI INDIANS 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.024 W W L W L W W L ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.306 W W L L W L L W UP WARRIORZ 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.371 L L W W L L W L GUJARAT GIANTS 7 2 6 0 0 4 -0.873 L L L L L W L W

Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, JeGGmah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head in WPL

The two teams played against each other thrice since the inaugural edition. Capitals lead 2-1 in a head-to-head tie at WPL.

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav



Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 13.

What is the venue of the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match.

At what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in New Delhi?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live toss will occur in New Delhi at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024 begin in New Delhi?

The live match time of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs GG WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's PreGGer League 2024?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match in India for free.