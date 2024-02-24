WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details





In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with UP Warriorz at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The WPL 2024 season is up and roaring after a star-studded opening ceremony and a nail-biting game on Friday. The today's encounter is going to be once again a class between Indian captain - Smriti Mandhana and Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy.

Women's Premier League 2024: RCB vs UP Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: SFM Devine, S Mandhana (C), EA Perry, DD Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Wareham, KL Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, E Bisht, Renuka Sing

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Alyssa Healy (C), Shweta Sehrawat, TM McGrath, DB Sharma, GM Harris, K P Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, S Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, RS Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz head-to-head in WPL



Matched Played - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won - 1

UP Warriorz Won - 1

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the RCB vs UP Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2024 on February 24.

What is the venue of the Bangalore vs Warriorz WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host RCB vs UP match.

At what time will the live toss between RCB vs UP WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs UP WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Bangalore vs Warriroz game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs UP Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The RCB Women vs UP Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of Bangalore Women vs Warriorz Women during WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.