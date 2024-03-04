Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2024: UP vs Bangalore Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

WPL 2024: UP vs Bangalore Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Women's Premier League 2024 points table: After the successes in the first two matches, RCB are coming into the game on the back of two back-to-back defeats and they are languished at the fourth spot

Women's Premier League match on March 4: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In today's match of Women's Premier League  (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look end their home leg with a win when they lock horns with UP Warriorz at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After the successes in the first two matches, RCB are coming into the game on the back of two back-to-back defeats and they are languished at the fourth spot. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz are eyeing hattrick of wins today. 


Women's Premier League 2024: UP vs RCB Playing 11

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore Won - 2
UP Warriorz Won - 1

Squads

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar


Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 4.

What is the venue of the UP vs Bangalore WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host UP vs RCB match. 

At what time will the live toss between UP vs RCB WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UP vs RCB WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Capitals game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs RCB Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. 

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs UP Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.

Also Read

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

WPL 2024 GG vs DC Highlights: Lanning, Radha star in big win for Capitals

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

WPL 2024 UP vs GG Highlights: Harris, Ecclestone shine in Warriorz victory

WPL 2024 full schedule, match timings, format, squads, live streaming

WPL 2024: Harmanpreet and top 5 cricketers with jersey number 7 in cricket

WPL 2024 points table: Capitals remain on top after win against Giants

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Jharkhand recruit Robin Minz meets with accident

WTC 2023-25 points table: India latest ranking ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Lyon leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Royal Challengers BangaloreWomen's Premier LeagueT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story