WPL 2024: UP vs Bangalore Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look end their home leg with a win when they lock horns with UP Warriorz at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After the successes in the first two matches, RCB are coming into the game on the back of two back-to-back defeats and they are languished at the fourth spot. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz are eyeing hattrick of wins today.

Women's Premier League 2024: UP vs RCB Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won - 2

UP Warriorz Won - 1

Squads

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 4.

What is the venue of the UP vs Bangalore WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host UP vs RCB match.

At what time will the live toss between UP vs RCB WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UP vs RCB WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Capitals game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs RCB Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs UP Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.