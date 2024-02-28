WPL 2024: Mumbai vs UP Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, UP Warriorz will end their losing run when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a top spot on WPL 2024 points table with a third consecutive win.

Women's Premier League 2024: GG vs MI Playing 11

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Alyssa Healy (C&wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire/Anjali Sarvani, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played- 3

UP Warriorz Won- 1

Mumbai Indians Won- 2

Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

UP Warriroz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs MI Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

UP Warriroz will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2024 on February 28.

What is the venue of the UP vs Mumbai WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host UP W vs MI women match.

At what time will the live toss between UPW vs MI W WPL match take place?

The UP Warriroz vs Mumbai Indians Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the Warriorz vs Indians WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Warriorz vs Indians game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs MI Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs MI Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs MI Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.