Historic moment in Ranji: Deshpande-Kotian hits tons batting at no. 10 & 11

Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian became the first batters since 1946 to hit centuries while batting at number 10 and 11 positions in cricket. Deshpande and Kotian's historic feat also allowed Mumbai to qualify for the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy on the first innings lead against Baroda.

Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 from 129 balls with ten fours and four sixes, while Deshpande fell for 123 from 129 balls with ten fours and eight sixes, putting on a staggering 232 runs for the 10th wicket.



While speaking to news agency PTI, Kotian said that he and Tushar wanted to bat too the drinks break of the first session at least and also wanted to capitalise on every loose delivery.



When was the last time batters at number 10 and 11 scored centuries in cricket?

Representing the touring Indians against Surrey at The Oval 78 years ago, the duo of CT Sarwate (124*) and SN Banerjee (121) first achieved the incredible feat while putting on 249 runs for the 10th wicket as Nos 10 and 11 batters.

Does the Deshpande-Kotian 232 runs partnership also break the Ranji Trophy record for 10th wicket?

However, Kotian and Deshpande fell just one run short of equalling the record for highest partnership for the 10th wicket in Ranji Trophy history, held by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh.