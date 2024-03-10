WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: Four teams fight for two spots

The race to the playoffs has intensified in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with only four matches remaining to be played in the league stage. With Mumbai Indians beating Gujarat Giants on Saturday, March 9, they become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. However, whether they will enter the final directly like they did in the last season or will they have to play the eliminator is yet to be decided.

Apart from Mumbai, all of the remaining four teams in the league- Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants still have a chance to finish the top three and make it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Playoff Scenario

For the Capitals it is very simple, They are already on eight points from six games. The Meg Lanning-led unit just needs to win one of their last two matches against RCB and the Giants respectively. However, if they manage to win both their games, they might as well finish at the top of the points table, even if Mumbai goes on to win their last match, thanks to a superior net run rate.

Finishing at the top of the points table gives a team direct entry into the final of the WPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Playoff Scenario

Another team that has two matches in the kitty and can qualify for the playoffs without depending on other teams is RCB. Smriti Mandhana-led red-and-gold brigade needs to win both their matches against Capitals and Mumbai. If they win both games, they will move to 10 points as they already have six points from six games.

WPL 2024 Playoff Scenario for UP Warriorz

Warriorz in this season has been one and off. While they managed to beat string sides like Delhi and Mumbai, they have lost to RCB twice as well. Alyssa Healy and Co need to pull up their socks and win their last league match against the Giants to put pressure on the RCB. Their qualification chances are no more in their hands.

How can Warriorz Qualify for Playoffs

First, they must beat Gujarat Giants with a handsome margin

Hope that RCB loses to the Capitals as Capitals losing to RCB would mean that they would have to fight against both of them for the net run rate. Capitals already have eight points and RCB, if they beat Capitals would have eight as well.

In case the Capitals win against Mumbai and RCB wins against Giants, then even after winning against Giants, Warriorz wouldn’t be able to get to the playoffs. Therefore the prayer of RCB losing both their matches could work for the Warriorz.

Assuming that RCB loses to Capiutals but not to Giants, then it would come down to net run rate where Warriorz will once again fall short of the team from Bangalore. Therefore the only way out for Warriorz is they win their match and RCB loses both their matches.

WPL 2024 Playoff Scenario for Gujarat Giants

The Giants had the best shot at keeping their playoff hopes alive in their last match against Mumbai. Their batters did well by posting 190/7. However, their bowlers were unable to defend the target and as a result, they now have only two points from six games. They can get a maximum of six points from their eight matches,

In that case, the only way they can reach the playoffs is by winning both their matches against Warriorz and Capitals and hoping that RCB loses both their matches against the Capitals and Mumbai. Even after that, it could come down to net run rate, which is not very good for the Giants at the moment. Thus it is almost impossible for them to qualify, but mathematically, they are still in it.