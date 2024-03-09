WTC 2023-25 points table: India, England's ranking after Dharamsala Test

India, which had moved to the top of the points table ahead of the India vs England 5th Test, managed to remain at the top after the end of the Dharamsala Test as they won it by an innings and 64 runs. This victory took the Indian tally to 74 points and their Percentage of Points (PoP) to 68.51 in the latest World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, updated on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Will India remain on top after NZ vs AUS Christchurch Test?

NO. TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW POINT

DEDUCTIONS POINTS POINT PERCENTAGE 2 INDIA 9 6 2 1 2 74 68.51 1 NEW ZEALAND 5 3 2 0 0 36 60 3 AUSTRALIA 11 7 3 1 10 78 59.09 4 BANGLADESH 2 1 1 0 0 12 50 5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 2 22 36.66 6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33 7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 0 12 25 8 ENGLAND 10 3 6 1 19 21 17.5 9 SRI LANKA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

*Updated after IND vs ENG 5th Test on March 9, 2024 In the Christchurch Test going on between New Zealand and Australia, both the teams can win it, If Australia wins, they would move to 62.5 in PoP. If the Kiwis win, they would move to 66.6. Thus, even after the Christchurch Test, Inda will remain at the top. The fight will be between New Zealand and Australia to get to the second position.Updated after IND vs ENG 5th Test on March 9, 2024

The downfall of England in WTC Points Table

England has been tormented after their Indi tour. They were in the game in every match for the first four Tests and lost the match in key moments. But in the final Test, they were just blown away. They have 21 points in 10 games and because they have lost 19 points due to slow overrate, their PoP is a dismal 17.5.

If their schedule is looked at for the remaining part of the WTC 2023-25, they have two series at home against relatively weaker oppositions like West Indies and Sri Lanka. If they manage to sweep both series, they would add 72 points to the 21 that they have and their PoP would increase to 48.43. Away, they have two series against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Can England still reach the WTC 2023-25 Final?

The only way they can reach the WTC Final is by winning the two series. If they win 2-1 and do not lose points for slow over-rate. If they manage to do that, they will have a total of 53.4 PoP which could be crucial if other teams lose certain matches and things like that.

However, if they manage to sweep all four upcoming series by winning 12 matches, their PoP would increase to 62.5, which could be enough to get them to the final as the finalists of the WTC 2023-25 had a PoP of 58.8.