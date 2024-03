WPL 2024: Shafali Varma's 71 runs help Delhi beat Gujarat by 7 wickets

The swashbuckling Shafali Verma led the way with a blazing 37-ball 71 as a dominant Delhi Capitals secured direct qualification into the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 with a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals entered the game looking to bag a direct spot in the final and once their bowlers restricted Giants to 126 for nine with a disciplined show, the hosts inched closer to realising their goal.

Chasing the paltry total, Meg Lanning and Shafali Varma provided Delhi a flying start before a miscommunication broke the 31-run stand. Lanning went back to the pavilion for 10-ball 18 runs. Alice Capsey followed her skipper without troubling the scorers.

Meanwhile, Shafali continued her power-packed innings from the other end with Jemimah Rodrigues at the other end. The duo put up an attacking 94-run stand before Shafali got out with just 3 runs to win. Shafali hit 37-ball 71 runs, hitting five sixes and seven fours.



Jemimah scored the winning runs for Delhi as she remained unbeaten on 28-ball 38 runs.