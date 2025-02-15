Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WPL 2025, MI vs DC, LIVE SCORE: Delhi strike early as Hayley Matthews departs for a duck

Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the winners of the inaugural season and finished third last season after a defeat in the eliminator.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
7:49 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Yastika departs!

Yastika Bhatai is clean bowled by Shikha Pandey as Delhi gets their 2nd wicket.

7:47 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 wd 1 0 0 4 0; MI 32/1 after 4 overs; Yastika Bhatia 11 (7), Sciver-Brunt 15 (15); Arundhati into the attack
 
Ball 6- She ends the over with another attempt to lift theball but a dot.
 
Ball 5- Nat lifts it over the keeper for FOUR this time.
 
Ball 4- A run-out chance but Nat survives the scare.
 
Ball 3- Nat blocks it with her pads. Outside leg though.
 
Ball 2- A wide ball is followed by a single.
 
Ball 1- A single taken by Nat towards square.

7:42 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 4 0 0 1 0; MI 25/1 after 3 overs; Yastika Bhatia 10 (6), Sciver-Brunt 10 (10); Shikha continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Yastika ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5- A quick single by Nat this time towards point.
 
Ball 4- A block towards covers.
 
Ball 3- A push towards mid on. No run.
 
Ball 2- Another hit down the ground for FOUR.
 
Ball 1- Nat pushes it towards point. No run.

7:39 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 19 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4wd 4 0 1 4 1 4; MI 20/1 after 2 overs; Yastika Bhatia 10 (5), Sciver-Brunt 5 (5); Capsey into the attack
 
Ball 6- Yastika ends the over with a FOUR down the ground again.
 
Ball 5- A single taken towards long on.
 
Ball 4- Nat gets an outside edge that runs for FOUR again.
 
Ball 3- She goes down the ground for a single.
 
Ball 2- A block towards long off. No run.
 
Ball 1- A wide ball runs for FOUR behind the keeper. It is followed by a push by Yastika towards covers for FOUR.

7:34 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Early strike by Delhi!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; MI 1/1 after 1 over; Yastika Bhatia 1 (1), Sciver-Brunt 0 (3); Shikha Pandey begins the attack
 
Ball 6- Another block to end the over.
 
Ball 5- She leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 4- Sciver Brunt comes on and blocks the next delivery.
 
Ball 3- Hayley is dismissed for a duck as she is caught behind by Lanning.
 
Ball 2- Hayley pushes it towards long on. No run.
 
Ball 1- Yastika takes a single towards backward sq. leg.

7:32 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hayley departs early!

Shikha Pandey takes the wicket of Hayley Matthews on the 3rd ball of the innings. She is caught behind by skipper Meg Lanning in the slips.

7:13 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

The match will begin in about 15 minutes as both sides look to begin WPL 2025 on a high

7:01 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Meg Lanning wins the toss!

DC skipper wins the toss and has chosen to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

6:45 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Coin toss to take place soon!

Just 15 minutes left for the coin toss to take place between MI's Harmanpreet Kaur and DC's Meg Lanning now.

6:31 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: MI look to make ammends!

Knocked out in the playoffs last season, Mumbai would be looking to win the title again this time and are one of the favourites to do so as well.

6:18 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!

As far as head-to-head stats are concerned, the defending champions have a slight advantage with 3 wins in 5 games.

Total matches played: 5
Mumbai Indians women won: 3
Delhi Capitals women won: 2

6:04 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai squad for WPL 2025!

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia.

5:54 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi squad for WPL 2025!

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

5:39 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet vs Meg!

Harmanpreet Kaur will be up against Meg Lanning's side in wat is expected to be a tight encounter again between two sides who have often contested for the top prize lately.

5:32 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Repeat of 2023 final!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025. Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals tonight in what will be a repeat of the 2023 final. Action to begin at 7:30 PM.

After a record breaking beginning to the season, the second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where the defending champions, Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W), will face off against Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in a repeat of the 2023 final today.  DC skipper Meg lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first in what promises to be another high scoring game tonight.
 
Meg Lanning ahead of the match: We are going to have a bowl. As we saw last night, pretty good wicket and gives us a chance to get together as a team. We have got the bones of a really good team, it is about putting it out as a team. Really good shots and it is about taking wickets. We have had a little bit of sickness going around, so that makes it easy for us. Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad debut for us.
 
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Playing 11
 
MI Playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
 
DC Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav
 
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Head-to-head
 
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other five times in WPL, with Mumbai having the upper edge.
Total matches: 5
MI won: 3
DC won: 2
No result: 0
 
WPL 2025, MI vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip for Match 2 of WPL 2025 between MI's Harmanpreet Kaur and DC's Meg Lanning will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Live telecast
 
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI vs DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

