WPL 2025, MI vs DC, LIVE SCORE: Delhi strike early as Hayley Matthews departs for a duck

After a record breaking beginning to the season, the second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where the defending champions, Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W), will face off against Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in a repeat of the 2023 final today. DC skipper Meg lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first in what promises to be another high scoring game tonight.

Meg Lanning ahead of the match: We are going to have a bowl. As we saw last night, pretty good wicket and gives us a chance to get together as a team. We have got the bones of a really good team, it is about putting it out as a team. Really good shots and it is about taking wickets. We have had a little bit of sickness going around, so that makes it easy for us. Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad debut for us.

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Playing 11

MI Playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

DC Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Head-to-head

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other five times in WPL, with Mumbai having the upper edge.

Total matches: 5

MI won: 3

DC won: 2

No result: 0

