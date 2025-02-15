WPL 2025, MI vs DC, LIVE SCORE: Coin toss to take place at 7 PM IST
Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the winners of the inaugural season and finished third last season after a defeat in the eliminator.
After a record breaking beginning to the season, the second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where the defending champions, Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W), will face off against Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in a repeat of the 2023 final today.
Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the winners of the inaugural season and finished third last season after a defeat in the eliminator. The team boasts an impressive lineup, including global stars like Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia, and Saika Ishaque, along with the powerful Shabnim Ismail.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Women, led by Australian veteran Meg Lanning, are looking to bounce back after two consecutive runner-up finishes. The squad has bolstered their ranks by adding wicketkeeper-batter Nandini Kashyap and maintaining a strong core that includes Tanya Bhatia, hoping to make a calculated push for the title this season. ALSO READ: WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Playing 11
MI Playing 11 (probables): Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnim Ismail.
DC Playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav.
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Head-to-head
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other five times in WPL, with Mumbai having the upper edge.
Total matches: 5
MI won: 3
DC won: 2
No result: 0
WPL 2025, MI vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip for Match 2 of WPL 2025 between MI's Harmanpreet Kaur and DC's Meg Lanning will take place at 7 PM IST.
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Live telecast
WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Live streaming
6:18 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!
As far as head-to-head stats are concerned, the defending champions have a slight advantage with 3 wins in 5 games.
6:04 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai squad for WPL 2025!
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia.
5:54 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi squad for WPL 2025!
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
5:39 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet vs Meg!
Harmanpreet Kaur will be up against Meg Lanning's side in wat is expected to be a tight encounter again between two sides who have often contested for the top prize lately.
5:32 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Repeat of 2023 final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025. Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals tonight in what will be a repeat of the 2023 final. Action to begin at 7:30 PM.
