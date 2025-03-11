WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE: MI win the toss, elect to bowl first

The Mumbai Indians, winners of the first-ever WPL title, are gearing up to take on the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their final league-stage clash at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 11. While RCB’s hopes of defending their title have already been dashed, Mumbai still have a golden opportunity to leapfrog Delhi Capitals and secure the top spot in the standings with a victory.

WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Playing 11

MI Playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

RCB Playing XI (Probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head

Total matches played: 6

Mumbai Indians Women won: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 2

No results: 0

WPL 2025, MI vs RCB LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 20 of WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 PM IST.

