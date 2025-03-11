Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE: MI win the toss, elect to bowl first
LiveNew Update

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE: MI win the toss, elect to bowl first

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: MI aim to finish at the top of the table with a win over RCB today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
The Mumbai Indians, winners of the first-ever WPL title, are gearing up to take on the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their final league-stage clash at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 11. While RCB’s hopes of defending their title have already been dashed, Mumbai still have a golden opportunity to leapfrog Delhi Capitals and secure the top spot in the standings with a victory.
  In the match MI won the match and opted to bat first. 
 
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Playing 11 
MI Playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
 
RCB Playing XI (Probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur.
 
MI vs RCB Head-to-Head
  • Total matches played: 6
  • Mumbai Indians Women won: 4
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 2
  • No results: 0
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB LIVE TOSS 
The coin flip for match number 20 of WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Live telecast 
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Live streaming 
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI and RCB will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

7:34 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over Summary: 1 4 0 0 0 0; RCB 5/0 after 1 over; Smriti Mandhana 4 (5), Sabbhineni Meghana 1 (2)
 
Ismail starts with the new ball. She conceeds 5 runs from the over.

7:26 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

The final league match of WPL 2025 between MI and RCB is now underway. 

7:15 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB's playing 11

RCB playing 11: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ

7:09 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: MI's playing 11

MI Playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

7:01 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: MI win the toss

MI win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:58 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

The toss for the match between MI and RCB is underway.

6:45 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: WPL points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals Women (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.396
Mumbai Indians Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.298
Gujarat Giants Women (Q) 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.228
UP Warriorz Women (E) 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.624
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (E) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.305

6:30 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the WPL 2025 match between MI and RCB will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:15 PM

6:01 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB's probable playing 11

RCB Playing 11 (Probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur.
 

5:45 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: MI's probable playing 11

MI Playing 11 (Probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

5:30 PM

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the final league match of WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While MI will aim to win the match and finish at the top of the points table to secure direct qualification to the final, RCB will aim to avoid a wooden scoop finish in a season after winning the title. But who will succeed? Stary tuned to find out.
First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News