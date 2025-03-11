WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: MI aim to finish at the top of the table with a win over RCB today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Mumbai Indians, winners of the first-ever WPL title, are gearing up to take on the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their final league-stage clash at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 11. While RCB’s hopes of defending their title have already been dashed, Mumbai still have a golden opportunity to leapfrog Delhi Capitals and secure the top spot in the standings with a victory.
With a direct path to the final on the line, Mumbai are expected to stick with their tried-and-tested playing XI, avoiding any unnecessary alterations. Meanwhile, RCB, playing for pride, may opt to experiment with their line-up, giving opportunities to some of their benched players as they wrap up their WPL 2025 campaign.
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Playing 11
MI Playing 11 (Probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
RCB Playing XI (Probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur.
MI vs RCB Head-to-Head
- Total matches played: 6
- Mumbai Indians Women won: 4
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 2
- No results: 0
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for match number 20 of WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 PM IST.
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Live telecast
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
WPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI and RCB will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
5:30 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the final league match of WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While MI will aim to win the match and finish at the top of the points table to secure direct qualification to the final, RCB will aim to avoid a wooden scoop finish in a season after winning the title. But who will succeed? Stary tuned to find out.
First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST