WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara

Mumbai Indians have won two and lost three of their five matches. However, they are entering this game on the back of two straight losses to UP Warriorz.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will face Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, January 20.
 
The Capitals are currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost three out of their four games. Their only win so far came against UP Warriorz. In their most recent match, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won two and lost three of their five matches. However, they are entering this game on the back of two straight losses to UP Warriorz. 
 
BCA Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for DC vs MI WPL 2026 match
 
The pitch at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara offers limited historical data, but it's expected to be a flat, batter-friendly surface for the WPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The ball is likely to come onto the bat nicely, providing plenty of opportunities for the top-order batters to score freely. With power hitters like Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma in action, fans can anticipate some explosive stroke play.
 
Fielding first might be an advantage on this surface, as the evening dew could play a role under the lights, making it more challenging for the bowlers to grip the ball. The teams will need to adapt quickly to the conditions, and whoever wins the toss may prefer to bowl first to mitigate the impact of the dew later in the match.
 
WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Head-to-head stats at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
 
 DC and MI have played just one match against each other at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, with DC securing a win in that match back in February 2025.
 
BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara: Key WPL stats 
Kotambi Stadium Vadodara WPL key stats
Stat Detail
Matches 7
Won Batting First 1
Won Chasing 6
Highest Total 202/4 by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total 120 All Out by GG vs MI
Highest Successful Chase 202/4 in 18.3 overs by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total Defended 178/6 in 20 overs by RCB vs GG
Highest Individual Score Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 80 off 59 balls vs DC
Most Runs Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 141 runs in 3 innings
Best Bowling Innings Hayley Matthews (MI) - 3/16 in 4 overs vs GG
Most Wickets Annabel Sutherland (DC), Hayley Matthews (MI), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB) - 5 wickets each
Total 6s 48 sixes
Most 6s Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 12 sixes
Total 4s 218 fours
Most 4s Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 24 fours
 
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

