WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara

Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will face Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, January 20.

The Capitals are currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost three out of their four games. Their only win so far came against UP Warriorz. In their most recent match, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Delhi vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming details On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won two and lost three of their five matches. However, they are entering this game on the back of two straight losses to UP Warriorz.

BCA Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for DC vs MI WPL 2026 match The pitch at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara offers limited historical data, but it's expected to be a flat, batter-friendly surface for the WPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The ball is likely to come onto the bat nicely, providing plenty of opportunities for the top-order batters to score freely. With power hitters like Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma in action, fans can anticipate some explosive stroke play. Fielding first might be an advantage on this surface, as the evening dew could play a role under the lights, making it more challenging for the bowlers to grip the ball. The teams will need to adapt quickly to the conditions, and whoever wins the toss may prefer to bowl first to mitigate the impact of the dew later in the match.