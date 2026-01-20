Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Delhi vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming details

WPL 2026: Delhi vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming details

After a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai came back strong, and Delhi will now be aiming to level the score.

DC vs MI WPL 2026 playing 11

DC vs MI WPL 2026 playing 11

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 13th match of the Women's Premier League 2026 will feature Delhi Capitals Women taking on Mumbai Indians Women on Tuesday, January 20, at BCA Stadium, Kotambi. 
 
This exciting encounter marks the 13th T20 match of the WPL 2026 season. Mumbai Indians Women currently hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record, having won five out of nine matches played between the two sides. Delhi Capitals Women have secured four victories in these encounters. Earlier this season, Mumbai Indians Women triumphed by 50 runs in their opening match against Delhi. 
 
That game was particularly memorable for Jemimah Rodrigues, as the venue holds significant importance in her career. After a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai came back strong, and Delhi will now be aiming to level the score. The match at Vadodara promises to be thrilling, with Delhi Capitals Women eager to turn the tables, while Mumbai Indians Women look to extend their dominance in this ongoing rivalry. 
 
 
WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Playing 11 (probable)

Also Read

AFG vs WI 1st T20I

Afghanistan vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20I: AFG beat WI by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead in series

WPL 2026 points table, Orange Cap and purple cap standings

WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, DC, MI rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

WPL 2026 RCb qualify for the playoffs

GG vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: RCB qualify for playoffs with record 6th consecutive win

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB playing 11

WPL 2026: Gujarat vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

GG vs RCB live streaming

GG vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

 
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Alana King, Titas Sadhu
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, S. Sajana, G. Kamalini (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar
 
DC vs MI: Head-to-head in WPL
 
Total matches: 9
DC won: 4
MI won: 5
No result: 0
 
WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Full squads
 
DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
 
MI full squad for WPL 2026: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey
 
WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be played?
The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 20.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI?
The WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India?
The live telecast of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India?
The live streaming of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

GG vs RCB WPL 2026

Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

WPL 2026 Holkar Stadium pitch report

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara

Former South African cricketer JJ Smutts also named in the Italy T20 World Cup squad

Italy announce their squad for 2026 T20 World Cup, JJ Smuts also named

Virat Kohli

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stands tall for India, hits 85th career hundred

NZ clinched the ODI series 2-1 against India

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS 3rd ODI: NZ clinch ODI series with 41-run win in Indore

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket News Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today