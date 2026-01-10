Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch GG vs UPW cricket match today?

The live telecast of the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants begins their WPL 2026 campaign today in Navi Mumbai. This is the second match of the season, and both sides will want their first step to land with impact.

The coin flip of the match went in UP's way who opted to bowl first.  GG vs UPW playing 11 today:  GG playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur  UPW playing 11: Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud 

 
  Check all the live updates from the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match here 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.
 
WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

