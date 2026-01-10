WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch GG vs UPW cricket match today?

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants begins their WPL 2026 campaign today in Navi Mumbai. This is the second match of the season, and both sides will want their first step to land with impact.
The coin flip of the match went in UP's way who opted to bowl first. GG vs UPW playing 11 today: GG playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur UPW playing 11: Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud