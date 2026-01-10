WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch GG vs UPW cricket match today?

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants begins their WPL 2026 campaign today in Navi Mumbai. This is the second match of the season, and both sides will want their first step to land with impact.

The coin flip of the match went in UP's way who opted to bowl first. GG vs UPW playing 11 today: GG playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur UPW playing 11: Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW be played?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW?

The WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will take place at 2:30 pm IST.