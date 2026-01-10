Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

As the Women's Premier League 2026 season continues, Delhi Capitals will be beginning their season against defending champions Mumbai Indians who will themselves be playing back-to-back matches in 2 days as Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will be looking forward to register consecutive matches in the start of the season.

With Delhi Capitals entering the season with a new leader at the helm in the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, they will be hoping of renewed aspirations and would love to begin their season strongly on the night.

Due to retention limitations, Delhi Capitals were arguably the most affected team. They had to part ways with captain Meg Lanning, who had led the team to three consecutive finals, as well as release their well-balanced and experienced bowling attack. In addition to their retained players, DC managed to bring back Minnu Mani, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Sree Charani. To offset their losses, they secured the services of Chinelle Henry and Laura Wolvaardt.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh board official calls Tamim 'an Indian agent' Their foreign signings were intriguing, featuring Lizelle Lee, the retired South African opener, and Lucy Hamilton, a 19-year-old uncapped left-arm Australian pacer. However, the most notable gap in their squad post-auction is in the Indian pace department. Once a strong suit, it now appears to be one of their weakest areas. WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Playing 11 Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Alana King, N Sree Charani, Taniya Bhatia, Nandani Sharma MI vs DC: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 7 MI won: 3 DC won: 4 No result: 0 WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Full squads MI full squad for WPL 2026: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey DC full squad for WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Deeya Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mamatha Madiwala, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Nandani Sharma

WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be played? The MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC? The WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. When will the toss for the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will take place at 7 pm IST.