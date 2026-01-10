Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

For Delhi, this match marks the beginning of a new chapter, ushering in the "Jemimah Era," as they look to redefine their identity under their new captain.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 1:30 PM IST
The excitement of the Women's Premier League (WPL) intensifies as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), in the third match of the 2026 season. This thrilling contest at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is a rematch of last year’s gripping final, where Mumbai narrowly secured their second title by just eight runs.
 
For Delhi, this match marks the beginning of a new chapter, ushering in the "Jemimah Era," as they look to redefine their identity under their new captain. Meanwhile, Mumbai will aim to strengthen their claim as the league's most dominant team, continuing their legacy under the experienced leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. 
 
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Pitch report
 
The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is expected to offer consistent bounce and solid carry, providing a true playing surface for both teams. Known for being a high-scoring ground in T20 cricket, it creates a favorable environment for batters, with steady pace allowing them to play their shots freely.
 
Early in the game, there’s minimal lateral movement, making the powerplay a crucial phase for building a strong total. While spinners may see some grip as the match progresses, the predictable bounce and short square boundaries ensure that there are plenty of opportunities for run-scoring throughout the innings. Teams batting first often target totals above 170, and this match is likely to follow a similar pattern as both sides prepare for an aggressive contest.
 
WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
 
The two sides have played each other twice at this venue with both sides sharing a win each over the years.
 
Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
 
The last WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, was the WPL 2026 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai, batting first, posted 154/6 on the board. In reply, RCB were bundled out for just 110 as Mumbai won the game by 72 runs and booked their place in the final. 
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai: Key WPL stats
Statistic Data
Total WPL Matches 12
Matches Won Batting First 4
Matches Won Bowling First 7
Average 1st Innings Score 147
Average 2nd Innings Score 126
Highest Total Recorded 211/4 (20 overs) – DC Women vs UP Warriorz
Lowest Total Recorded 64/10 (15.1 overs) – Gujarat Giants vs MI Women
Highest Score Chased 175/7 (19.5 overs) – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Lowest Score Defended 162/8 (20 overs)* – MI Women vs Gujarat Giants
 
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

