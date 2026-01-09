Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 MI vs RCB Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The live telecast of the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru broadcast details
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will renew their Women’s Premier League (WPL) rivalry tonight as WPL 2026 gets underway at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way and they opted to field first.  Captain's take after the match:  Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): We were also looking to bowl first, considering the dew later on. But it’s the first game of the season, so we’ll see how things go. It’s been really good. We’ve been practicing for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We’ve got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we’ve had over the last three seasons, so we’re confident heading into the game.  Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We’re going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing. The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started. We’re going in with six Indian players. Our four overseas players are Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Welch, and Lauren Smith.  MI vs RCB playing 11 for WPL 2026 match today:  MI playing 11: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque  RCB playing 11: Smriti Mandhana(c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell 

 
Now how can fans across the globe watch this much-anticipated match through their phones, laptops or televisions? Take a look.
 
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB be played?
 
The MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 9.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB?
 
The WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB in India?
 
The live telecast of the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB in India?
 
The live streaming of the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

