WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is gaining momentum as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to face the struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their season with a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have bounced back with convincing wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG), placing them at the top of the points table and making them the favourites in this encounter.

However, despite their strong form, MI will face a tough challenge from UPW, who are captained by Meg Lanning. Over the past three seasons, Lanning has had the upper hand over MI in the group stages. The big question remains: can Lanning and her team finally get their WPL 2026 campaign back on track against MI? Only time will tell.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match The pitch at DY Patil Sports Academy provides a balanced surface, offering advantages to both batters and bowlers. Seamers may find some movement early, depending on the weather. Once the batters get settled, scoring becomes more straightforward. The outfield is fast, and spinners are expected to play an important role in the middle overs. A total in the range of 170-180 is usually considered competitive on this ground. WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Both UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have won 1 match each at the venue with Mumbai getting the better of UP Warriorz in the 2023 eliminator.