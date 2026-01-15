1988 to 2024: Full list of ICC U-19 World Cup winners and runners-up

The 16th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is all set to get underway today, with the tournament's most successful team, i.e., India, taking on the USA in the opening fixture of the 2026 edition at Queens Sports Park in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup will feature 16 teams who will battle in the 23-day-long tournament with hopes of lifting their first-ever World Championship trophy.

The U-19 World Cup has always been a platform for young cricketing talents from across the globe to showcase their skills on the grand stage and prove why they are going to be the future of the sport. From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, many of the current-day legends of cricket first came into the spotlight after featuring in this event.

ALSO READ: India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming Let’s take a look at the full list of winners and runners-up from the past before the latest edition kicks off. ICC U-19 World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up Year Host(s) Final Venue Winner Result Runner-up 1988 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia Won by 5 wickets Pakistan 1998 South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg England Won by 7 wickets New Zealand 2000 Sri Lanka Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo India Won by 6 wickets Sri Lanka 2002 New Zealand Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln Australia Won by 7 wickets South Africa 2004 Bangladesh Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka Pakistan Won by 25 runs West Indies 2006 Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pakistan Won by 38 runs India 2008 Malaysia Kinrara Academy Oval, Puchong India Won by 12 runs (D/L) South Africa 2010 New Zealand Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln Australia Won by 25 runs Pakistan 2012 Australia Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville India Won by 6 wickets Australia 2014 UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai South Africa Won by 6 wickets Pakistan 2016 Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka West Indies Won by 5 wickets India 2018 New Zealand Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui India Won by 8 wickets Australia 2020 South Africa Senwes Park, Potchefstroom Bangladesh Won by 3 wickets (D/L) India 2022 West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua India Won by 4 wickets England 2024 South Africa Willowmoore Park, Benoni Australia Won by 79 runs India

1988 U-19 World Cup The inaugural U-19 World Cup was hosted by Australia, with eight teams participating. The final was played at Adelaide Oval, where Pakistan were bowled out for 201 in 49.3 overs. Australia chased the target efficiently, reaching 202 for 5 in 45.5 overs to win by five wickets and become the first U-19 World Cup champions, while Pakistan finished as runners-up. 1998 U-19 World Cup The tournament returned after a 10-year gap and expanded to 16 teams, hosted by South Africa. In the final at the Wanderers Stadium, New Zealand posted 241 for 6 in their 50 overs. England responded with a controlled chase, scoring 242 for 3 in 46 overs to win by seven wickets, securing their first U-19 World Cup title as New Zealand ended runners-up.

2000 U-19 World Cup Hosted by Sri Lanka, the 2000 edition saw the hosts reach the final at the SSC Ground in Colombo. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 178 in 48.1 overs, after which India chased the target comfortably, scoring 180 for 4 in 40.4 overs. India won by six wickets to claim their maiden U-19 World Cup, with Sri Lanka finishing second. 2002 U-19 World Cup New Zealand hosted the 2002 tournament, with the final played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. South Africa posted 206 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs, but Australia chased down the target with ease, reaching 209 for 3 in 45.1 overs. Australia won by seven wickets to lift their second U-19 World Cup, while South Africa were runners-up.

2004 U-19 World Cup The 2004 U-19 World Cup was hosted by Bangladesh, with the final held in Dhaka. Pakistan scored 230 for 9 in 50 overs against the West Indies. Despite resistance during the chase, the West Indies were bowled out for 205 in 47.1 overs. Pakistan won by 25 runs to secure their first U-19 World Cup title, with the West Indies finishing runners-up. 2006 U-19 World Cup Sri Lanka hosted the 2006 edition, which produced one of the lowest-scoring finals. At the R. Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan were dismissed for 109 in 41.1 overs. However, their bowling attack dismantled India for just 71 in 18.5 overs. Pakistan won by 38 runs to successfully defend their title, while India ended as runners-up.

2008 U-19 World Cup Malaysia hosted the 2008 U-19 World Cup, with rain impacting the final at Kinrara Academy Oval. India were bowled out for 159 in 45.4 overs. South Africa, chasing under revised conditions, reached 103 for 8 in 25 overs but fell short under the Duckworth–Lewis method. India won by 12 runs (D/L) to claim their second title, with South Africa runners-up. 2010 U-19 World Cup The tournament returned to New Zealand in 2010, with the final again at Bert Sutcliffe Oval. Australia scored 207 for 9 in 50 overs. Pakistan’s chase stalled after a steady start, and they were bowled out for 182 in 46.4 overs. Australia won by 25 runs to lift their third U-19 World Cup, while Pakistan finished second.

2012 U-19 World Cup Australia hosted the 2012 edition, and the final took place in Townsville. Australia posted 225 for 8 in 50 overs, but India chased the target successfully, reaching 227 for 4 in 47.4 overs. India won by six wickets to secure their third U-19 World Cup title, with the hosts finishing as runners-up. 2014 U-19 World Cup Held in the UAE, the 2014 final at Dubai International Stadium was a low-scoring contest. Pakistan were bowled out for 131 in 44.3 overs. South Africa chased the target cautiously, scoring 134 for 4 in 42.1 overs. South Africa won by six wickets to win their first U-19 World Cup, while Pakistan finished runners-up.

2016 U-19 World Cup Bangladesh hosted the 2016 tournament, with the final played in Dhaka. India were dismissed for 145 in 45.1 overs. The West Indies chased the target with measured batting, reaching 146 for 5 in 49.3 overs. The West Indies won by five wickets to claim their maiden U-19 World Cup title, while India ended as runners-up. 2018 U-19 World Cup New Zealand hosted the 2018 edition, and the final was played at Bay Oval. Australia were bowled out for 216 in 47.2 overs. India dominated the chase, reaching 220 for 2 in 38.5 overs. India won by eight wickets to lift their fourth U-19 World Cup, with Australia finishing second.

2020 U-19 World Cup South Africa hosted the 2020 tournament, with rain affecting the final at Potchefstroom. India scored 177 in 47.2 overs. Bangladesh, chasing under revised D/L conditions, reached 170 for 7 in 42.1 overs to win by three wickets. Bangladesh claimed their first ICC title at any level, while India were runners-up. 2022 U-19 World Cup The West Indies hosted the 2022 edition, with the final played in Antigua. England were bowled out for 189 in 44.5 overs. India chased the target steadily, reaching 195 for 6 in 47.4 overs. India won by four wickets to secure a record fifth U-19 World Cup title, with England finishing runners-up.