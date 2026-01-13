MI vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Mumbai to bowl first; Nat Sciver-Brunt misses out

In Match 6 of the WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians will take on the high-flying Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where momentum will clash with pedigree today. MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Giants have made a sensational start to their campaign, securing two wins with commanding batting displays, consistently surpassing the 200-run mark. Their narrow victory over Delhi Capitals further boosted their belief in winning close encounters.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs GG head-to-head record over the years Under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants have looked solid, with Sophie Devine’s contributions at the top setting up strong starts. However, they’ll aim to be more aggressive in the middle overs to capitalize fully on the platforms created in the early stages. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will draw confidence from their previous game, where Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her brilliant form, and Harmanpreet Kaur found her rhythm. With both teams on equal footing in terms of confidence and quality, the match will likely be decided by key decisions made under pressure.

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Live telecast

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants here.