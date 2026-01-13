MI vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Gujarat aim to keep win streak going; Toss at 7 PM
Gujarat Giants would like to continue their sensational start to their campaign after securing two wins with commanding batting displays, consistently surpassing the 200-run mark.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In Match 6 of the WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians will take on the high-flying Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where momentum will clash with pedigree. Gujarat Giants have made a sensational start to their campaign, securing two wins with commanding batting displays, consistently surpassing the 200-run mark. Their narrow victory over Delhi Capitals further boosted their belief in winning close encounters.
Under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants have looked solid, with Sophie Devine’s contributions at the top setting up strong starts. However, they’ll aim to be more aggressive in the middle overs to capitalize fully on the platforms created in the early stages. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will draw confidence from their previous game, where Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her brilliant form, and Harmanpreet Kaur found her rhythm. With both teams on equal footing in terms of confidence and quality, the match will likely be decided by key decisions made under pressure.
WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta
Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
WPL 2026 MI vs GG: LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 pm IST.
WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Live telecast
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants here.
6:24 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI looking for momentum!
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will take confidence from their last match, where Nat Sciver-Brunt maintained her outstanding form and Harmanpreet Kaur regained her rhythm. With both teams equally matched in terms of confidence and skill, the game is likely to be determined by crucial decisions made in high-pressure moments.
6:16 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GG on a roll!
Under Ashleigh Gardner's leadership, the Giants have shown strong form, with Sophie Devine's efforts at the top providing solid foundations. However, they will look to adopt a more aggressive approach during the middle overs to maximize the opportunities set up in the early phases.
6:09 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can GG keep the streak alive?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in navi Mumbai. Gujarat would be looking to get the better of champions Mumbai tonight to make it a hattrick of wins this season. Toss at 7 PM IST
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:06 PM IST