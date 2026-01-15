MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: UP Warriorz win the toss, elect to field first vs Mumbai

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season is gaining momentum as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to take on the struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight of the season at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai tonight. UP skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began the season with a narrow defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have bounced back strongly with dominant victories over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG). These wins have propelled them to the top of the points table, making them strong favorites in their upcoming match against UPW.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years However, despite MI's solid form, they face a tough challenge in UPW, who are led by Meg Lanning. Over the past three seasons, Lanning’s side has had the upper hand over MI in the group stages. As the two teams meet again in 2026, the big question is whether Lanning and UPW can turn their campaign around and finally secure a win against MI. While Mumbai appears to have the edge in terms of form, UPW’s skipper will be keen to prove that her team can break their losing streak and get their season back on track. Time will tell how this exciting clash unfolds.

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Live telecast

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz here.