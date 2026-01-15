MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: UP Warriorz win the toss, elect to field first vs Mumbai
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season is gaining momentum as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to take on the struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight of the season at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai tonight. UP skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night
Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began the season with a narrow defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have bounced back strongly with dominant victories over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG). These wins have propelled them to the top of the points table, making them strong favorites in their upcoming match against UPW.
However, despite MI's solid form, they face a tough challenge in UPW, who are led by Meg Lanning. Over the past three seasons, Lanning’s side has had the upper hand over MI in the group stages. As the two teams meet again in 2026, the big question is whether Lanning and UPW can turn their campaign around and finally secure a win against MI. While Mumbai appears to have the edge in terms of form, UPW’s skipper will be keen to prove that her team can break their losing streak and get their season back on track. Time will tell how this exciting clash unfolds.
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha
UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Live telecast
The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz here.
7:22 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball now as the match being played behind closed doors will have lots at stake for UP who are looking for their first win tonight.
7:07 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
7:01 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Meg Lanning wins the toss!
UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
6:46 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Navi Mumbai as UP would be looking forward to get their first points tonight.
6:38 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP aiming to produce an upset!
In the last three seasons, Lanning's team has had the better of MI in the group stages. As the two sides face off again in 2026, the key question is whether Lanning and UPW can turn their fortunes around and finally defeat MI. While Mumbai seems to have the upper hand in terms of current form, UPW's captain will be determined to end her team's losing run and get their season back on course.
6:32 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harmanpreet and co. coming in hot!
Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians started the season with a tight loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have made a strong comeback with commanding wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG). These victories have lifted them to the top of the points table, positioning them as clear favorites for their upcoming match against UPW.
6:26 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI eyeing 3 consecutive wins!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai. While UP would be looking to get the crucial points on the table toight, MI on the other hand would be craving some momentum and would love bag 3 consecutive wins this season. Toss at 7 PM IST
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 6:23 PM IST