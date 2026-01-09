Nat Sciver to Kaur: Top run scorers in Women's Premier League so far
England and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is the only batter so far in WPL history to have more than 1,000 runs to her name
|Player
|Team
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|50s
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|29
|1027
|80*
|46.68
|8
|Ellyse Perry
|RCB-W
|2023-2025
|26
|972
|90*
|64.8
|8
|Meg Lanning
|DC-W
|2023-2025
|27
|952
|92
|39.66
|6
|Shafali Verma
|DC-W
|2023-2025
|27
|865
|84
|36.04
|8
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|29
|758
|77*
|27.07
|5
|Hayley Matthews
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|25
|567
|79*
|24.65
|5
|Smriti Mandhana
|RCB-W
|2023-2025
|18
|522
|96*
|37.28
|4
|Richa Ghosh
|RCB-W
|2023-2025
|26
|625
|69*
|34.72
|4
|Grace Harris
|UPW-W
|2023-2025
|22
|581
|72
|32.27
|3
|Ashleigh Gardner
|GG-W
|2023-2025
|25
|507
|69*
|28.16
|3
|Beth Mooney
|GG-W
|2023-2025
|25
|507
|88*
|28.16
|3
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|DC-W
|2023-2025
|28
|506
|57
|18.74
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|UPW-W
|2023-2025
|20
|482
|70*
|30.12
|2
|Harleen Deol
|GG-W
|2023-2025
|26
|646
|81
|24.84
|2
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 6:00 PM IST