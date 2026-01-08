PSL 2026: OZ Developers, US-based FKS win new teams for $12.75 million

The additions will expand the PSL to eight teams when the season begins on March 26.
Multan Sultans will be run by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) this year before the franchise goes up for sale after the PSL ends in April.
Multan’s former owner Ali Tareen, who developed differences with the PSL management, was eligible to bid for the two new teams but pulled out at the last minute from a pool of 10 approved bidders at Thursday’s auction.
“If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason,” Tareen wrote on X before the auction. “South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. When the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready. Wishing all the bidders the best.” (With inputs from agencies)