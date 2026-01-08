PSL 2026: OZ Developers, US-based FKS win new teams for $12.75 million

A real estate consortium and a US-based aviation and healthcare conglomerate won the bids for two new Twenty20 franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a combined $12.75 million on Thursday.

OZ Developers named Sialkot as its new franchise after securing the bid for 1.85 billion Pakistani rupees ($6.55 million).

FKS Group, from the United States, chose the name Hyderabad after winning the bid for 1.75 billion Pakistani rupees ($6.2 million).

The additions will expand the PSL to eight teams when the season begins on March 26.