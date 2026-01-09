Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats

The Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla will be the venue for the second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday, January 9. Pakistan currently leads the series 1-0 after a comfortable six-wicket win in the opening match on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, the home team, faced challenges in the first game, with their batting failing to build partnerships and convert starts into big scores. Janith Liyanage was the lone bright spot, looking solid at the crease, but it wasn’t enough to put a challenging total on the board. For Sri Lanka to keep the series alive and gear up for the T20 World Cup, they will need to come into the second match with renewed confidence and a more aggressive approach to their batting.

In contrast, Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance in the first match. Chasing a modest target of 129 runs, they made light work of it, reaching the target with 20 balls to spare. Their balanced team effort, both with the bat and ball, gave them a crucial lead in the series. With the chance to seal the series with another victory, Pakistan will be aiming to maintain their momentum and extend their winning streak in Dambulla. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla pitch report

Out of the ten matches played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, only four have been won by the team chasing. Batting first has generally been a more favorable option at this venue, although the presence of dew can impact the outcome of the match. The previous game in the series was also held at this ground, where Pakistan comfortably chased down the target. Therefore, choosing to bowl first could also be a viable strategy. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Dambulla SL vs PAK H2H stats in T20Is Stats Matches SL won PAK won Draw Tied NR Overall 28 11 17 0 0 0 At Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 1 0 1 0 0 0 In the last 5 matches 5 2 3 0 0 0