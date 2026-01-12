RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Smriti wins the toss for RCB, invites UPW to bat first

WPL 2026 rolls on with Match 5 at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on UP Warriorz in a crucial early-season contest. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won her second toss win in a row this season and once again opted to bowl first. RCB arrive with momentum, having looked settled in both departments, while UPW are still shaping their best combinations. Newly appointed skipper Meg Lanning endured a scratchy start, but the positive for UPW was Phoebe Litchfield, whose fluent strokeplay at No. 3 provided stability and intent.

UPW's middle-order composition will be under focus, with Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma likely to shoulder responsibility before the power hitters are unleashed. For RCB, the spotlight falls on D Hemalatha, who has an important role near the top but needs to address her vulnerability to straight deliveries. UPW's Kiran Navgire also remains a key X-factor, especially given her explosive domestic form. Monday night in Navi Mumbai should offer clearer insight into both teams' tactical blueprints.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

