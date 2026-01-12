Home / Cricket / News / RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Smriti wins the toss for RCB, invites UPW to bat first
RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Smriti wins the toss for RCB, invites UPW to bat first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz LIVE SCORE: RCB will have the chance to replace GG at the top of the WPL 2026 points table with a win today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
WPL 2026 rolls on with Match 5 at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on UP Warriorz in a crucial early-season contest. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won her second toss win in a row this season and once again opted to bowl first.  RCB arrive with momentum, having looked settled in both departments, while UPW are still shaping their best combinations. Newly appointed skipper Meg Lanning endured a scratchy start, but the positive for UPW was Phoebe Litchfield, whose fluent strokeplay at No. 3 provided stability and intent.
 
UPW’s middle-order composition will be under focus, with Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma likely to shoulder responsibility before the power hitters are unleashed. For RCB, the spotlight falls on D Hemalatha, who has an important role near the top but needs to address her vulnerability to straight deliveries. UPW’s Kiran Navgire also remains a key X-factor, especially given her explosive domestic form. Monday night in Navi Mumbai should offer clearer insight into both teams’ tactical blueprints. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
 
UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
7:10 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW playing 11 for the match

UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

7:07 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB playing 11 for the match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

7:01 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB win the toss

RCB win the toss and opt to field first.

6:50 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is set to offer a true batting wicket, with a firm surface and consistent bounce encouraging fluent strokeplay. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, allowing batters to play through the line with confidence. While pacers may extract brief movement early on, dew in the second innings is expected to make bowling difficult. As a result, chasing should be the preferred option under lights.

6:40 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB vs UPW head-to-head record

Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue
8th Match 2023 UP Warriorz Women (139-0) RCB Women (138)* Mar 10, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
13th Match 2023 RCB Women (136-5) UP Warriorz Women (135)* Mar 15, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
2nd Match 2024 RCB Women (157-6) UP Warriorz Women (155-7) Feb 24, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
11th Match 2024 RCB Women (198-3) UP Warriorz Women (175-8) Mar 4, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
9th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (Super Over) RCB Women (180-6) Feb 24, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
18th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (225-5) RCB Women (213) Mar 8, 2025 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

6:30 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the WPL 2026 match number 5 between RCB and UPW will take pace at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:21 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW's probable playing 11 for the match

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud

6:12 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB's probable playing 11 for the match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

6:00 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match number five between RCB and UPW. Will Smriti Mandhana-led RCB win their second match of the season, or will Meg Laning-led UPW secure their first win? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

