RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: UPW aim to get back to winning ways vs RCB; toss at 7 pm

WPL 2026 rolls on with Match 5 at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru face UP Warriorz in a crucial early-season contest. RCB arrive with momentum, having looked settled in both departments, while UPW are still shaping their best combinations. Newly appointed skipper Meg Lanning endured a scratchy start, but the positive for UPW was Phoebe Litchfield, whose fluent strokeplay at No. 3 provided stability and intent.

UPW’s middle-order composition will be under focus, with Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma likely to shoulder responsibility before the power hitters are unleashed. For RCB, the spotlight falls on D Hemalatha, who has an important role near the top but needs to address her vulnerability to straight deliveries. UPW’s Kiran Navgire also remains a key X-factor, especially given her explosive domestic form. Monday night in Navi Mumbai should offer clearer insight into both teams’ tactical blueprints.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and UPW’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7 pm IST.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

