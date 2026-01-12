RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: UPW aim to get back to winning ways vs RCB; toss at 7 pm
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz LIVE SCORE: RCB will have the chance to replace GG at the top of the WPL 2026 points table with a win today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
WPL 2026 rolls on with Match 5 at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru face UP Warriorz in a crucial early-season contest. RCB arrive with momentum, having looked settled in both departments, while UPW are still shaping their best combinations. Newly appointed skipper Meg Lanning endured a scratchy start, but the positive for UPW was Phoebe Litchfield, whose fluent strokeplay at No. 3 provided stability and intent.
UPW’s middle-order composition will be under focus, with Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma likely to shoulder responsibility before the power hitters are unleashed. For RCB, the spotlight falls on D Hemalatha, who has an important role near the top but needs to address her vulnerability to straight deliveries. UPW’s Kiran Navgire also remains a key X-factor, especially given her explosive domestic form. Monday night in Navi Mumbai should offer clearer insight into both teams’ tactical blueprints.
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and UPW’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7 pm IST.
6:50 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is set to offer a true batting wicket, with a firm surface and consistent bounce encouraging fluent strokeplay. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, allowing batters to play through the line with confidence. While pacers may extract brief movement early on, dew in the second innings is expected to make bowling difficult. As a result, chasing should be the preferred option under lights.
6:40 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB vs UPW head-to-head record
|Match Type
|Season (WPL)
|Winning Team (Score)
|Losing Team (Score)
|Date
|Venue
|8th Match
|2023
|UP Warriorz Women (139-0)
|RCB Women (138)*
|Mar 10, 2023
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|13th Match
|2023
|RCB Women (136-5)
|UP Warriorz Women (135)*
|Mar 15, 2023
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|2nd Match
|2024
|RCB Women (157-6)
|UP Warriorz Women (155-7)
|Feb 24, 2024
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|11th Match
|2024
|RCB Women (198-3)
|UP Warriorz Women (175-8)
|Mar 4, 2024
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|9th Match
|2025
|UP Warriorz Women (Super Over)
|RCB Women (180-6)
|Feb 24, 2025
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|18th Match
|2025
|UP Warriorz Women (225-5)
|RCB Women (213)
|Mar 8, 2025
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6:30 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the WPL 2026 match number 5 between RCB and UPW will take pace at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.
6:21 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW's probable playing 11 for the match
UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud
6:12 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB's probable playing 11 for the match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
6:00 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match number five between RCB and UPW. Will Smriti Mandhana-led RCB win their second match of the season, or will Meg Laning-led UPW secure their first win? Stay tuned to find out.
