UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Carey strikes first over as Kiran departs on 0

After finally breaking their winless streak, UP Warriorz are heading into their second clash against Mumbai Indians in three days with renewed confidence and belief as the two sides meet again in the Women’s Premier League here today. MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and invited Meg Lanning-led UPW to bat first.

The Warriorz got their campaign back on track with an impressive seven-wicket victory over the defending champions, a result that has injected much-needed momentum into their season. However, despite the win, UPW still have some thinking to do at the top of the order, with opener Kiran Navgire struggling for consistency after four low scores in as many innings. The team management may consider promoting Phoebe Litchfield to open or giving Shweta Sehrawat a chance at the top while shifting Navgire to a middle-order role.

Harleen Deol, though, has emerged as a key pillar of the batting line-up after her match-winning 64 off 39 balls against MI. Head coach Abhishek Nayar has backed her all-round approach, and she will be crucial once again against a strong Mumbai attack. All-round firepower from Chloe Tryon, along with world-class players like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, gives UPW a well-rounded look.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after their winning run was snapped. Their bowlers were guilty of erratic lines in the last match, a flaw they must correct. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s return added balance to the side, while Harmanpreet Kaur will be keen to lead from the front with the bat. With Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail in their ranks, MI still remain a dangerous outfit.

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Playing 11

UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Live telecast

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians here.