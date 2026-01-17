UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: MI skipper Harmanpreet wins the toss, opts to bowl first
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE: UPW will aim to boost their chances in the WPL 2026 playoff race with a win against MI today
After finally breaking their winless streak, UP Warriorz are heading into their second clash against Mumbai Indians in three days with renewed confidence and belief as the two sides meet again in the Women’s Premier League here today. MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and invited Meg Lanning-led UPW to bat first.
The Warriorz got their campaign back on track with an impressive seven-wicket victory over the defending champions, a result that has injected much-needed momentum into their season. However, despite the win, UPW still have some thinking to do at the top of the order, with opener Kiran Navgire struggling for consistency after four low scores in as many innings. The team management may consider promoting Phoebe Litchfield to open or giving Shweta Sehrawat a chance at the top while shifting Navgire to a middle-order role.
Harleen Deol, though, has emerged as a key pillar of the batting line-up after her match-winning 64 off 39 balls against MI. Head coach Abhishek Nayar has backed her all-round approach, and she will be crucial once again against a strong Mumbai attack. All-round firepower from Chloe Tryon, along with world-class players like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, gives UPW a well-rounded look.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after their winning run was snapped. Their bowlers were guilty of erratic lines in the last match, a flaw they must correct. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s return added balance to the side, while Harmanpreet Kaur will be keen to lead from the front with the bat. With Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail in their ranks, MI still remain a dangerous outfit.
UP Warriorz playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha
The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
2:51 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timings
The match between UPW and MI will kick-off at 3 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
2:41 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW's playing 11 for the match
2:38 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI's playing 11 for the match
2:32 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI win the toss
MI win the toss and opt to bowl first.
2:20 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the match will take place at 2:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
2:16 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI probable playing 11 for the match
2:10 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW probable playing 11 for the match
2:00 PM
WPL 2026 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match number 9 between UPW and MI. Both teams would like to end their first leg with a win, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
