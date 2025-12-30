Year Ender 2025: Top run-scorers across formats for Indian cricket team

The 2025 cricket season comes to a close, and one team that, despite a few shortcomings, will be a happy side at rest is the Indian cricket team, which achieved several milestones across formats this year. From a 2-2 draw in the Test series in England to Champions Trophy and Asia Cup triumphs, the Indian side enjoyed multiple triumphant moments in 2025. While cricket is considered a team sport where each player has to contribute for the team to win, there are some individuals who dictate the tide of a game through their individual performances.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2025: Top wicket-takers across formats for Indian cricket team India are always considered a batting-heavy side, and in this calendar year we saw multiple batters rising through the ranks. From Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma’s rise in T20Is to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s resurgence in ODIs, Indian fans witnessed some brilliant batting performances. But only a few of these batters were able to maintain consistency. In this article, we will talk about these consistent batters for India in 2025 across formats, who led the team’s charge from the front. Take a look.

Most runs for India in T20Is in 2025: Most Runs for India in T20Is – 2025 Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 21 21 859 135 42.95 1 5 Tilak Varma 20 18 567 73 47.25 - 4 Hardik Pandya 15 12 302 63 33.55 - 3 Shubman Gill 15 15 291 47 24.25 - - Sanju Samson 15 11 222 56 20.18 - 1 Suryakumar Yadav 21 19 218 47* 13.62 - - Shivam Dube 17 12 191 53 21.22 - 1 Axar Patel 19 12 183 26 20.33 - - Washington Sundar 6 4 93 49* 31 - - JM Sharma 7 5 62 27 31 - -

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma finished 2025 as India’s most prolific run-scorer in T20Is, amassing 859 runs in 21 innings at a staggering strike rate of 193.46. His consistency at the top was reflected in an impressive average of 42.95, with one century and five half-centuries underlining his impact. Abhishek’s aggressive intent was evident from the 85 fours and 54 sixes he struck, making him India’s most destructive batter of the year. Tilak Varma Tilak Varma enjoyed a highly efficient 2025 T20I season, scoring 567 runs in just 18 innings while remaining not out six times. His excellent average of 47.25 highlighted his ability to anchor innings, even though his strike rate of 129.15 was more measured. Tilak contributed four half-centuries and showed composure under pressure, blending stability with shot-making to play a vital role in India’s middle order throughout the year.

Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya added crucial balance to India’s T20I batting in 2025, scoring 302 runs in 12 innings at a brisk strike rate of 153.29. With an average of 33.55 and three half-centuries, Pandya often provided momentum in the middle and death overs. His ability to clear the ropes regularly, alongside timely boundaries, ensured India maintained scoring pressure during key phases of the innings. Shubman Gill Shubman Gill had a mixed but important T20I year in 2025, accumulating 291 runs across 15 innings. While his average of 24.25 and strike rate of 137.26 suggest inconsistency, Gill’s role at the top demanded stability as well as acceleration. His 38 fours showcased strong placement and timing, and despite a fifty-less season, Gill remained a key part of India’s top-order plans.

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson contributed 222 runs in 11 innings during India’s 2025 T20I campaign, with a highest score of 56. Though his average of 20.18 reflects uneven returns, Samson provided flexibility in the batting order. Often tasked with attacking roles, he looked to change the tempo quickly. While consistency eluded him at times, his ability to score briskly remained an asset in India’s line-up. Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025: Most Runs for India in ODIs – 2025 Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 V Kohli 13 13 651 135 65.1 3 4 RG Sharma 14 14 650 121* 50 2 4 SS Iyer 11 10 496 79 49.6 – 5 Shubman Gill 11 11 490 112 49 2 2 KL Rahul 14 11 367 66* 52.42 – 2 AR Patel 11 10 290 52 36.25 – 1 YBK Jaiswal 4 4 171 116* 57 1 – HH Pandya 8 7 135 45 22.5 – – RD Gaikwad 3 2 113 105 56.5 1 – RA Jadeja 10 7 106 32 53 – –

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli topped India’s ODI run charts in 2025 with a commanding 651 runs from 13 innings, underlining his enduring class in the format. Averaging an exceptional 65.10, Kohli combined consistency with authority, registering three centuries and four half-centuries. His strike rate of 96.15 reflected a perfect balance between control and aggression. With 54 fours and 13 sixes, Kohli anchored innings while still maintaining a strong scoring tempo. Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma was almost level with Kohli, finishing 2025 with 650 ODI runs from 14 innings at an average of 50.00. The Indian skipper showcased his trademark attacking style, striking at 100.46 while scoring two centuries and four fifties. Rohit’s boundary-hitting stood out, with 69 fours and 24 sixes, highlighting his role as India’s chief aggressor at the top of the order.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a productive ODI season in 2025, accumulating 496 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 49.60. Though he did not register a century, his five half-centuries underlined remarkable consistency. Operating largely in the middle order, Iyer balanced strike rotation with timely acceleration. His strike rate of 89.53 and ability to stabilise innings made him a key pillar in India’s ODI set-up. Shubman Gill Shubman Gill continued his rise as a dependable ODI batter in 2025, scoring 490 runs across 11 innings at an average of 49.00. Gill struck two centuries and two half-centuries, displaying elegance and composure at the top. His strike rate of 88.76 reflected a classical approach, while 59 fours showcased his timing and placement. Gill remained central to India’s long-term plans in the format.

KL Rahul KL Rahul added solidity to India’s ODI batting in 2025 with 367 runs from 11 innings, remaining not out on four occasions. His average of 52.42 highlighted reliability, especially in pressure situations. Often batting in the middle order, Rahul played the role of finisher and stabiliser. Though his scoring was more measured, his calm presence and adaptability proved vital in India’s ODI campaign. Most runs for India in Tests in 2025: Most Runs for India in Tests – 2025 Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 Shubman Gill 9 16 983 269 70.21 5 1 KL Rahul 10 19 813 137 45.16 3 3 RA Jadeja 10 17 764 107* 63.66 2 6 YBK Jaiswal 10 19 745 175 39.21 3 3 RR Pant 7 13 629 134 48.38 2 4 Washington Sundar 9 15 443 101* 36.91 1 1 B Sai Sudharsan 6 11 302 87 27.45 – 2 DC Jurel 5 9 257 125 32.12 1 – KK Nair 4 8 205 57 25.62 – 1 K Nitish Kumar Reddy 6 9 102 43 11.33 – –

Shubman Gill Skipper Shubman Gill dominated India’s Test batting charts in 2025, piling up a remarkable 983 runs from 16 innings at an outstanding average of 70.21. His monumental highest score of 269 defined the year, while five centuries showcased his appetite for big innings. Gill faced 1,543 balls with calm authority, striking 112 fours and 15 sixes, and emerged as India’s most dependable long-format batter. KL Rahul KL Rahul enjoyed a productive Test season in 2025, scoring 813 runs across 19 innings at an average of 45.16. With three centuries and three half-centuries, Rahul delivered crucial contributions at the top and in the middle order. His willingness to spend time at the crease, reflected in 1,676 balls faced, underlined his role as a stabiliser during challenging phases of India’s Test campaigns.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja proved his immense value in Tests during 2025, scoring 764 runs in 17 innings while remaining not out five times. Averaging an excellent 63.66, Jadeja mixed resilience with counter-attacking intent, including two centuries and six fifties. Batting largely in the lower middle order, he struck 73 fours and 13 sixes, repeatedly rescuing India and adding decisive runs in pressure situations. Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal had a mixed but impactful Test year in 2025, accumulating 745 runs from 19 innings at an average of 39.21. His three centuries and three half-centuries highlighted his match-winning potential, though inconsistency remained. Jaiswal’s attacking instincts stood out, as reflected in a brisk strike rate of 66.16 and an impressive tally of 110 fours across the season.