Kohli to Dhoni: List of players with longest gap between two List A matches

The modern cricket calendar leaves little room for domestic 50-over tournaments, even for the game’s biggest names. As international cricket consumes more months of the year, many stars have found themselves going nearly a decade—or more—without featuring in a non-ODI List A fixture. This rare trend resurfaced at the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which marked high-profile comebacks for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following lengthy domestic white-ball breaks. Their participation also came after a firm BCCI directive mandating that all centrally contracted Indian players must turn out in domestic cricket when not on national duty.

Notably, Kohli and Rohit both played ODIs shortly after their Vijay Hazare appearances, aligning with the BCCI's push to keep top players match-ready and connected to the domestic ecosystem. They not only played in the Vijay Hazare but also created a unique record, as Kohli now holds the record for the longest gap between two List A matches, previously held by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. Rohit, on the other hand, is now third on the list, as he overtakes another former India skipper, MS Dhoni, on this list.

Players with longest gap between two List A match appearances: Player Start End ODI Matches Virat Kohli 13-Oct-2013 06-Dec-2025 195 Brendon McCullum 08-Sep-2009 29-Mar-2015 96 Rohit Sharma 21-Oct-2018 06-Dec-2025 91 Sachin Tendulkar 15-Oct-2006 02-Apr-2011 86 MS Dhoni 03-Sep-2011 25-Oct-2015 84 Mitchell Johnson 03-Feb-2008 28-Oct-2011 82 Mohammad Nabi* 15-Mar-2018 14-Oct-2025 82 Quinton de Kock* 24-May-2017 06-Dec-2025 82 Matthew Hayden 22-Mar-2002 22-Feb-2005 81 Hardik Pandya 04-Jun-2017 19-Nov-2023 79 Jos Buttler* 10-Oct-2018 01-Nov-2025 78 Jasprit Bumrah* 04-Jun-2017 19-Nov-2023 77 Rashid Khan* 15-Mar-2018 14-Oct-2025 77 David Warner 12-Jan-2014 11-Jul-2019 77 Hashim Amla 23-Jul-2013 04-Mar-2017 77 (* refers to ongoing streak) The disappearing art of domestic 50-over cricket Domestic List A cricket once served as the training ground for ODI success. Between 1991 and 1995, nearly half of all List A games involving top international players were domestic fixtures. Since 2021, however, more than 70% of List A matches played by established ODI cricketers have been ODIs alone, highlighting a sharp shift in priorities. The decline isn’t limited to India—tour games, board trophies, and domestic cups have been squeezed or scrapped entirely across major nations.