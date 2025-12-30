RCB's Perry and DC's Sutherland pull out days before WPL 2026 begins

ALSO READ: Kohli to Dhoni: List of players with longest gap between two List A matches Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, two of the Women’s Premier League’s most influential all-rounders, have stepped away from WPL 2026, creating a late shake-up just days before the tournament tips off. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals were built around their experience, pedigree and multi-skill impact—Perry the seasoned leader of RCB’s core, Sutherland the rising engine of DC’s bowling-batting balance. Their exit, confirmed by the league through an official statement on Tuesday, was attributed to non-cricketing personal considerations. While the reasons were kept private, the release suggested both players communicated their decision internally to respective team groups and league officials ahead of time.

Setback for RCB and DC The announcement disrupts the narrative of continuity for two franchises that were banking on stability after strong 2025 campaigns. Perry’s withdrawal, in particular, shifts RCB’s leadership equation, while Sutherland’s absence leaves DC searching for late-stage firepower with ball and bat. Both teams moved quickly to finalise replacements, leaning on players familiar with Indian conditions and high-pressure T20 roles. The league, without going into specifics, indicated that the teams respected the players’ choice and prioritised their well-being over availability. RCB and DC confirm replacements RCB have onboarded Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare, a domestic standout known for her late-overs bowling control and middle-order hitting range. She was signed at her original retention value of ₹30 lakh, the same figure attached to her pre-season reserve price. The WPL statement relayed RCB’s internal sentiment indirectly, noting that the franchise views Satghare as “a tactically mature addition capable of sliding into multiple match scenarios”.

Delhi Capitals named Alana King as Sutherland’s replacement, bringing back the Australian leg-spinner who represented UP Warriorz in WPL 2025. King’s international résumé—27 T20Is and 27 wickets—adds proven strike power to DC’s spin unit. The WPL release included an indirect summary of King’s move, stating that DC leadership groups believe “her control through phases and wicket-taking consistency make her a natural tactical plug-in”. She joins at a ₹60 lakh valuation, matching her declared reserve tag for 2026. UP Warriorz rejig overseas mix as USA call-up opens door UP Warriorz also confirmed a foreign personnel change, replacing Tara Norris with Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for ₹10 lakh. Norris, who represented Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 and UP Warriorz in 2025, was recently selected in the USA squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier scheduled in Nepal. WPL sources indirectly highlighted Norris’ excitement for the international pathway, noting that “she sees this phase as a meaningful opportunity to help build USA’s presence in global women’s cricket”.