Vijay Hazare 2025 Round-Up: Delhi, Mumbai stay unbeaten; Rinku stars for UP

The third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 arrived with a shift in the spotlight as two of India’s greatest icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were absent from their respective team sheets. Having fulfilled their initial domestic commitments, the veterans left a massive void in the Mumbai and Delhi line-ups. However, both heavyweights proved their incredible depth by securing emphatic victories.

In Jaipur, a "Rohit-less" Mumbai maintained their perfect record, dismantling Chhattisgarh with a ruthless nine-wicket win. Meanwhile, Delhi faced a steeper climb without Kohli's anchoring presence, successfully hunting down a mammoth 321-run target against Saurashtra in a last-over thriller. These performances headlined a day where the next generation stepped up to ensure the giants remained undefeated.

Group A: Karnataka win the southern derby Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu In the marquee clash of Group A, Karnataka registered their third straight win. Chasing 289, fifties from Krishnan Shrijith (77), Mayank Agarwal (58) and Shreyas Gopal (55) ensured a four-wicket win over rivals Tamil Nadu, who now face an uphill battle to qualify. Jharkhand vs Puducherry Jharkhand recorded a massive 133-run win. After posting 368/7, their bowlers, led by Rajandeep Singh, bundled out Puducherry for 235 to stay near the top of the table. Tripura vs Rajasthan Tripura caused a significant upset by beating Rajasthan by 66 runs. Tripura’s 286 proved too much for the Rajasthan batters, who struggled against a disciplined spin attack and were bowled out for 220.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Madhya Pradesh defended a modest 214 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Himanshu Mantri (93) provided the backbone of the innings, while the MP bowlers bundled Kerala out for 167 to seal a 47-run victory. Group B: Jurel’s record-breaking masterclass Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Dhruv Jurel played the innings of the tournament, smashing an unbeaten 160 off 101 balls. Supported by Rinku Singh (63), UP posted 369/7. Baroda fought valiantly to reach 315, but UP secured a 54-run victory. Bengal vs Chandigarh Bengal chased down a target of 320 with ease. Abhishek Porel was the star with a magnificent 106, while Shahbaz Ahmed provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 76 to keep Bengal’s knockout hopes alive.

Assam vs Hyderabad Assam pulled off a high-scoring heist, chasing down Hyderabad’s 310/8. Assam reached the target with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare, showcasing their depth in a high-pressure Group B encounter. Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir Vidarbha continued their winning ways, successfully hunting down 311. Despite J&K’s competitive total, Vidarbha’s top order remained composed to seal a five-wicket victory with nine balls remaining. Group C: Mumbai’s clinical dominance Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Even without Rohit, Mumbai were ruthless. Shardul Thakur (4/13) and Shams Mulani (5/31) dismantled Chhattisgarh for 142. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (68*) led the chase to wrap up a nine-wicket win in just 24 overs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra Himachal Pradesh edged out Maharashtra by seven runs in a nail-biter. Despite a sensational seven-wicket haul by Maharashtra’s Ramakrishna Ghosh, Himachal defended their total of 271 as Maharashtra fell just short. Uttarakhand vs Punjab Uttarakhand pulled off a stunning upset. Captain Kunal Chandela played a masterclass, scoring 118 to guide his team to a five-wicket victory, chasing down Punjab’s 269 with more than two overs to spare. Goa vs Sikkim Goa secured a comfortable 62-run victory. Lalit Yadav was the hero, smashing a brilliant 131 off 111 balls to propel Goa to 309, before Sikkim were restricted to 247 in their 50 overs.

Group D: Delhi’s high-stakes chase Delhi vs Saurashtra Delhi proved they could win big without Kohli, chasing down 321. While Saurashtra’s Vishvaraj Jadeja struck a ton (115), Delhi’s Priyansh Arya (78) and a gritty lower-order effort led by Navdeep Saini saw them home by three wickets. Railways vs Services Railways posted a mammoth 365/7, the highest total of the round. Ravi Singh (88) and Pratham Singh (73) decimated the Services attack, leading to a dominant 84-run win after Services were bowled out for 281. Haryana vs Gujarat Haryana maintained their momentum with a 26-run win. Mayank Shandilya (86) and Himanshu Rana (57) powered Haryana to 299. Anshul Kamboj’s three wickets ensured Gujarat were bowled out for 273.