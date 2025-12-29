Kohli to play Jan 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi: DDCA chief Jaitley

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to feature for Delhi in their Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley confirmed to PTI on Monday. Kohli, aiming to fine-tune his game ahead of India’s home ODI series against New Zealand, has opted to play a third List A match this campaign, despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s directive that centrally contracted players compete in at least two games.

The veteran batter has been in commanding form for Delhi, compiling scores of 131 and 77 in his first two outings in the tournament. With his continued participation, Kohli seeks to sharpen his match rhythm ahead of international action, while offering Delhi a potent middle-order anchor in this zonal competition.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare 2025 Round-Up: Delhi, Mumbai stay unbeaten; Rinku stars for UP Kohli’s inclusion for the January 6 clash illustrates his commitment to match practice ahead of the New Zealand series, which begins on January 11 in Vadodara. DDCA chief Jaitley pointed out that “as of now, Kohli has confirmed his availability for three games”, underscoring the star’s willingness to extend his domestic stint beyond the minimum requirement set by the BCCI. Kohli’s List A landmark During his Vijay Hazare outings so far, Kohli etched a new List A milestone. With his aggregate runs this season, he became the fastest cricketer to reach 16,000 List A runs, doing so in just 330 innings—surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 391 innings. Delhi’s camp lauded the achievement as a testament to Kohli’s consistency across formats.

Preparation for ODIs against New Zealand Sources within the BCCI indicate that India’s ODI squad will begin assembling in Vadodara by January 8, but Kohli is expected to arrive a day early to train ahead of the series opener on January 11. His decision to play additional domestic cricket is seen as part of a broader strategy to peak at the right time ahead of key international assignments. Workload management for key India players While Kohli stays engaged in competitive cricket, India’s management has opted for workload rest for Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the New Zealand ODIs. A BCCI source explained that the pair, both integral to India’s plans, will be managed carefully as part of their conditioning programmes, especially with the home T20 World Cup, starting on February 7, looming on the calendar. Their scheduled rest reflects the board’s emphasis on athlete fitness and long-term tournament readiness.