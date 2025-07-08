Zimbabwe pacer Matigimu punished for dangerous play against Proteas

Zimbabwe pacer Kundai Matigimu has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the opening day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa here.
The incident occurred during the 72nd over of South Africa's first innings, when Matigimu fielded a ball in his follow-through and threw it at batter Lhuan-de Pretorius, hitting him on the wrist at close range.
Matigimu breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
It pertains to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," the ICC said in media release.
The pacer admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, and there was no formal hearing.
This was the Zimbabwean's first offence within a 24-month period.
South Africa are in complete control of the proceedings after skipper Wiaan Mulder made an unbeaten 367 in their first innings total of 626/5 declared.
Zimbabwe are staring at an innings defeat after being forced to follow-on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
