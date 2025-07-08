Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in Bangladesh

Vice-captain Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were on Tuesday ruled out of Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh later this month as the selectors included two uncapped players while recalling two all-rounders.

Haris suffered a hamstring injury while playing in the Major League Cricket in the USA, whereas there is no set timeline known for Shadab's return after he had a surgery on his shoulder in the UK.

The selectors once again decided against picking senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi who have been sidelined from the format.

The squad includes uncapped pace bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza while all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat were recalled. Salman Ali Agha will continue as captain.

ALSO READ: PCB raises central player salaries, domestic players see pay cuts Pakistan will also be without fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr, who were ruled out due to fitness issues. The series will be played from July 20 to 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka with a one-day gap in each of the three matches. The Pakistan Cricket Board said that the squads for the white-ball series against West Indies including three T20Is and three ODIs will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, Shane McDermott was named as the fielding coach and Grant Ludan as the strength and conditioning coach.