RCB star Yash Dayal booked for alleged sexual misconduct in Ghaziabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has been booked under serious charges following a complaint by a woman from Ghaziabad. The woman has accused the cricketer of mentally and physically exploiting her under the false assurance of marriage. According to reports, the case was registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual relations established through deceit, such as a fraudulent promise of marriage.

The woman claims she was in a relationship with Dayal for nearly five years. She alleges that during this period, Dayal continuously misled her with assurances of marriage, ultimately exploiting her both emotionally and physically. When she realized that the promises were not genuine, she filed a complaint through the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s online public grievance portal last month.

Following her submission, authorities began reviewing the case, which led to the formal registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Dayal. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Ghaziabad, Patil Nimish Dasharath, confirmed the development and said that investigations are currently underway.

“We have lodged an FIR under BNS Section 69, which addresses sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage. Yash Dayal has recorded his statement, and we are examining all aspects of the complaint as part of the ongoing inquiry,” said DCP Dasharath, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The complaint has drawn attention not only because of the serious nature of the allegations but also due to Dayal’s public profile as a professional cricketer. While further details about the case remain under investigation, the police are expected to gather more evidence and take additional statements in the coming days.